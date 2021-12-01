8 Barista-Approved Tools to Upgrade Your At-Home Coffee Station

Photo courtesy of Prima Coffee Equipment; Design: Mia Coleman

Call it a placebo effect, but we’re convinced that coffee that comes from the hands of a professional barista just tastes better than anything we could create on our own, but that won’t stop us from trying to perfect our craft at home. Our first tip? The key to making a coffee shop-worthy drink doesn’t lie in the quality of your beans or brand of milk (although those certainly help) — it’s in your equipment. After all, any barista will tell you that coffee is all about accuracy and precision. Ahead, we’re sharing the best tools of the trade to upgrade your at-home coffee game, all available from Prima Coffee Equipment. Simply click the Fast Checkout buttons to purchase and get brewing.

Photo courtesy of Prima Coffee Equipment; Design: Mia Coleman

Chemex Coffee Maker, $47 Baristas will say that every coffee drinker needs at least one basic pour over device in their brew setup. A coffee dripper is a good place to start, but we recommend a classic Chemex Coffee Maker since it can brew up to eight cups, meaning you can make coffee for just yourself or others (especially handy for holiday hosting!). Just remember to run hot water through the coffee filter before adding your ground coffee beans to help get rid of the paper taste.

Photo courtesy of Prima Coffee Equipment; Design: Mia Coleman

Fellow Stagg Electric Pouring Kettle, $159

There’s a reason the Fellow Stagg Electric Pouring Kettle is a favorite among coffee lovers everywhere. With fast heat times and variable temperature control (anywhere between 195-205° is a good temperature for brewing coffee), not to mention an ergonomic design, it takes the guesswork out of brewing. Speaking of design, the kettle is so sleek and eye-catching, you won’t have any qualms about displaying it on your counter.

Photo courtesy of Prima Coffee Equipment; Design: Mia Coleman

Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder, $170

Any coffee snob will tell you to always buy whole beans for the best cup, which means you’ll need a grinder at home. They’ll also tell you that the better the burrs, the more consistent your grind. The Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder will appeal to everyone, since it features straightforward controls for the beginners and hardened steel burrs to satisfy the pros.

Photo courtesy of Prima Coffee Equipment; Design: Mia Coleman

Peak Water Pitcher Starter Pack, $89

The quality of your water is just as important as the quality of your beans, and is often overlooked in the brewing process even though coffee is made up of 98% water. The Peak Water Pitcher Starter Pack filters water depending on your needs. For example, if your beans have a floral or aromatic taste profile, it’s recommended that your water contain less minerals. But if you’re drinking espresso, more minerals in the water can help balance out the acidity.

Photo courtesy of Prima Coffee Equipment; Design: Mia Coleman

Hario Olivewood Coffee Press, $84

For those who love full-bodied, unfiltered coffee, a French press is the way to go. This Hario Olivewood Coffee Press is beautifully-designed (the wood accents!), easy to clean, and will brew rich, flavorful coffee every single time. You can also get double the use out of your French press by using it to brew loose leaf tea.

Photo courtesy of Prima Coffee Equipment; Design: Mia Coleman

Fellow Joey Double Wall Ceramic Cup, $25

A meticulously brewed cup of coffee deserves a worthy vessel, and the Fellow Joey Double Wall Ceramic Cup delivers on all fronts. It’s double-walled so your drink stays hot (without burning your fingers) for longer and it’s aesthetically pleasing so a set of these will make a great focal point in your at-home set-up. Fun fact: ceramic is actually the best material for drinking your coffee out of since it won’t absorb flavors (like plastic) or impart flavors (like steel).

Photo courtesy of Prima Coffee Equipment; Design: Mia Coleman

Bellman Stovetop Steamer, $109

If you love drinking lattes or cappuccinos at home, but don’t want to commit to buying a full-on espresso machine, a steamer like the Bellman Stovetop Steamer is a must-have. It allows you to produce smooth, creamy micro-foam at home, or even on-the-go since it’s so portable. Fill the steamer with already-boiling water to speed up the heating process.

Photo courtesy of Prima Coffee Equipment; Design: Mia Coleman