15 New Wardrobe Essentials Now That You Actually Have to Get Dressed Again

At first, we happily wore our flannel PJs, our comfy velour sweats that we should have retired circa 1999, and our oversized college sweatshirts with giddy glee. Now, as we hope to return to work and some normalcy, we’ll be the first to admit we’re excited to get dressed. Below, apparel, accessories, and shoes to help you feel stylish (but still comfy) as you return to the office — whenever that is — or simply want to spruce up your Zoom call look.

It’s been real, Pajama Life. Office Nouveau, see you on the flip side.