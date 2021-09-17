15 New Wardrobe Essentials Now That You Actually Have to Get Dressed Again
Returning to the office or starting a hybrid work plan? Elevated cozy, here we come.
At first, we happily wore our flannel PJs, our comfy velour sweats that we should have retired circa 1999, and our oversized college sweatshirts with giddy glee. Now, as we hope to return to work and some normalcy, we’ll be the first to admit we’re excited to get dressed. Below, apparel, accessories, and shoes to help you feel stylish (but still comfy) as you return to the office — whenever that is — or simply want to spruce up your Zoom call look.
It’s been real, Pajama Life. Office Nouveau, see you on the flip side.
Stitch Fix, from around $20
Let’s not make believe that after a year-plus of sweats galore that we’re too eager to throw on dress shirts, blazers, ties, and heels. That’s why we love this personal styling service that lets you curate workwear pieces custom-tailored to your needs and fashion preferences. To order your own back-to-the-office pieces, simply request "business comfortable" items. This September, the brand also launched a traditional online shopping platform: Stitch Fix Freestyle, that you can browse and buy from directly without a customized "Fix" delivery.
According to a recent data dive, Stitch Fix is seeing a rise in “business comfort” over “business casual” options, and we’re all for it. These “workleisure” styles include knit shells, elastic waist pants, stretchy blazers, and more. FYI: There's a $20 styling fee per "Fix" that gets credited toward anything you keep, and shipping, returns, and exchanges are always free.
Sportiqe Work Wardrobe, from $30
Sportiqe has hit the nail on the head with their “Evolution of Office Attire” campaign. For those who want to continue rocking their sweatshirts and jogger pants to the office but not looking like a slob, our vote is their unisex Olsen Hoodie ($70) and Daly Joggers ($65). Paired with a gender-neutral Comfy Tee ($30), and you’re back in business, baby. The men's Tyler Chinos ($53) and Zach Chino Joggers ($50) are also fashion-forward and oh-so-soft.
Oliver Charles Unisex Crew Neck Sweater, from $200
The transition to real clothing ain’t easy, but this versatile sweater makes it easier. Made with khullu, considered a sustainable alternative to cashmere from the underbelly of high-elevation Tibetan yak, the brand uses 3D knitting technology for a seamless design that’s lighter, stronger, and better for the environment. You can throw them in the washing machine if you’d like, but the antimicrobial properties of the wool makes it so you rarely have to wash this piece in the first place. Choose from navy blue, light grey, and charcoal, though you may want to splurge for all three.
CB Grey Silk Scarf, $89
Want to look spiffy for the office without having to upgrade your new tees-only uniform? Try a silk scarf. Simply throw on your favorite black leggings or pants, your go-to solid shirt, and pull it all together with one of these stylish scarves. Fellas, opt for their smaller silk Minis ($38) to wear as an ascot-like piece.
Proper Cloth Bowery Navy Stretch Supima Cotton Chino, $175
Proper Cloth has seen a massive spike in their Custom Chinos over the past six months, and we certainly see why. They’re made with grown-only-in-the-U.S. Supima cotton, which delivers softness, durability, and color retention, and they have a touch of elastane for added comfort, and customers can choose their fit preference (athletic, classic, extra slim, etc.), as well as pocket types, buttons, waistband, and more. A clean, tailored look ordered from the comfort of your couch? We’re on it.
Adrianna Papell Signature Lightweight Jumpsuit, $159
Ah, jumpsuits, our comfy-yet-stylish saving grace. This hot pink color makes a bold impression and the lightweight stretch twill is super flattering, especially after a year of maybe eating pizza three nights a week. Available in sizes 0-20.
xSuit 3.0, $445
Sometimes you just want to remember what it feels like to get dressed up again. For men who fall into that camp, you can’t do better than this new release from xSuit, which bills itself as the “world’s most comfortable suit.” The stain-, liquid-, odor-, and wrinkle-resistant fabric is a veritable blessing, and its eight-way “Infinite Flex” features means a material so stretchy that even skydivers and wakeboarders have worn it to show just how much give it has. Did we mention it’s machine washable? Button up for your next Zoom presentation or that first in-office meeting and thank us later.
Skinnytees, from $28
These comfortable and affordable tees, tank tops, and long sleeve shirts come in a variety of colors and styles and make for a slimming base layer under that new blazer you’re actually excited to iron. Bonus: This October, skinnytees will help support those with breast cancer with the purchase of their clothing.
Untuckit Wrinkle-Free Performance Dalton Shirt, $99
They hooked us with the wrinkle-free promise, and won us over as customers for life with their attractive, tailored fits. These button-downs also feature moisture-wicking properties to keep you cool away from the comforts of couch life and come in a variety of fits: slim, regular, relaxed, tall regular, and tall slim. Fan of linen? We also dig their Wrinkle-Resistant Linen Ashton Shirt.
Cocktail Sneakers, from $195
This footwear brand founded by women for women will have you ditching heels without compromising style. The fashionable sneakers run the gamut from lace-up to slip-on and elevate any outfit while keeping your feet happy. FYI: Cocktail Sneakers is offering teachers — as many return to in-person learning — a 20% discount in appreciation for their hard work.
Thigh Society The Cotton, $36
This gender-neutral product from the Thigh Society is a new fave for chafewear, thanks to their super stretchy and breathable shorts that are available in sizes XS-6X. The moisture-wicking shorts brand is on a mission to normalize thigh chafing and inspire body confidence, and we wearing supremely soft loungewear under your new work dress or slacks will make the transition to the office that much easier.
Gemist Golden Hour Collection, from $59
Ready to sport some new baubles when you head to the office? Gemist, a direct-to-consumer jewelry brand, gives customers the option to try on up to three renders of its rings for up to two weeks to see if they like it or not. This new collection has standout favorites like the Just Bead It Bracelet ($59), the Brilliant Light Ring ($180), and the Time to Shine Bracelet ($249).
Kirrin Finch Blue Linen Short-Sleeve Shirt, $125
This ridiculously soft blouse is made with a 55% linen and 45% cotton blend. It’s also available in pink if that’s more your speed. If you love linen, we’re also fans of the brand’s light grey linen blazer ($275).
Tommy Bahama Boracay Beach Crocotiles High-Rise Ankle Jeans, $138
Jeans, but office-ready. These trendy jeans pair perfectly with all those white tee shirts you’ve been rotating through this past year and have a bit of stretch to make the transition away from exclusively wearing pants with elastic bands easier. They’re also machine washable, phew! For another great pair of work pants try the machine-washable Arielle IslandZone pants ($128).
Jane Relaxed Waffle Knit Sweater, $27
Waffle knit sweaters take the coziness of sweaters to new heights. This solid-colored, foundation piece likely mixes and matches with plenty of skirts and pants already in your wardrobe, and is available in sizes small to 3XL.