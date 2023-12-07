Artifact Uprising Artifact Uprising

The holidays are coming. That means your favorite world spelunker is waiting with bated breath to get the heck out of dodge and embark on some epic voyages. That also means you have no idea what the devil to get them because 1) they seem to have all the latest and greatest travel gear and 2) they’ll always lecture you that the best gifts are new adventures. While we can’t argue with point numero dos, we can tell you that this curated list of 19 gifts is sure to make them smile this holiday season and put some extra pep in their wanderlust step.

Artifact Uprising Hardcover Travel Photo Book $72 Make a keepsake for a special vacation for someone special by printing a photo album of your escapades. Crafted with premium-quality materials, you can customize the album cover color, book size, paper type, and more. If you’re not much of a design whiz, rest assured that the site’s easy-to-use interface makes graphic design a breeze. For another way to capture the joy of a trip, the softcover Color Series Photo Book ($22) is a great choice.

Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods 50 States Bucket List Water Bottle $58 Got a 50-stater on your holiday gift list? They’ll shriek with delight upon receiving this water bottle that comes with dishwasher-proof vinyl stickers for them to slap onto their bottle every time they visit a new state. Plus, the water bottle holds up to 32 ounces of liquids, keeping them cold for up to 24 hours. For international globetrotters, try Uncommon Goods’ World Destinations Bucket List Bottle.



Minted

Minted Indigo Dopp Kit by Miranda Mol From $32 Let ‘em carry their travel essentials in style (whether it’s a bunch of chargers or personal care products) with this stylish case. Plus, you can customize this with an embossed leather tag with their initials for an additional $15. Bonus: The water-repellent lining is great if something spills.



Amazon

Amazon Kindle Oasis $250 Turn your bookworm into a Kindle convert with this newcomer into the Kindle family. The Kindle Oasis is lightweight, waterproof, and includes an adjustable warm light to shift the screen shade from white to amber. Another great option for readers is the Kindle Scribe, which combines the Kindle with a digital notebook so you can take notes or draw wherever you are (journal entries on their next trip, perhaps?). Note: Since this gift is on the pricier side, you might want to go in with a few friends — use Zelle® to make reimbursement for whoever purchased it simple and safe.

iFit

iFIT At-Home Workout & Fitness Membership From $15 per month To help the traveler in your inner orbit stay fit while traveling, iFit makes an excellent gift. They can stream expert-led yoga, cardio, strength training, and more from their phone, tablet or TV (or if they have an iFit enabled device like NordicTrack or Pro-Form, they can take cycling, rowing, running, and elliptical workouts). When they’re back at home, rovers can get the wheels turning for their next trip thanks to exercise videos filmed at jaw-dropping locations all over the world, from Alaska to Barcelona.

Crunch

Crunch Fitness Peak Results Membership From $30 per month Or, for the type of frequent flier that prefers to break a sweat in real life, consider giving them a Peak Results membership to Crunch Fitness this holiday season. This gives individuals access to 400+ gym outposts worldwide and club amenities. With group workout classes from cycling and core strength and alignment to Vinyasa yoga and Pilates, there’s something for every kind of fitness fanatic.

Cincha

Cincha Travel Belt Bag $40 Say goodbye to ye olde “where is my passport?” shuffle. This handy “belt bag” secures your personal items to a wheeled suitcase so you don’t have to hold a tote bag or backpack in place manually. What’s more, the multi-use product ensures you’re not constantly digging through your pockets at airports or train stations for your ID and smartphone. Made from vegan leather with elastic accents, the piece can double as a fanny pack when you’re on the move and just need your keys, wallet, and phone.

Fernanda in Cabo San Lucas for Flytographer

Flytographer Gift Card From $285 For a unique way for jet-setters to chronicle their travels (or document a bachelor or bachelorette party), give them a gift card to Flytographer. The service connects users with local photographers for vacation photo shoots in 350 cities worldwide. And not only will the “flytographers” take amazing snapshots, but they also often serve as surrogate tour guides, giving you insider intel on, say, where to have lunch in Menorca, Spain, or the best art galleries in Philly.

Halfday Travel

Halfday Travel The Garment Duffel $98 Weekend warriors will appreciate this versatile duffel that fits a full suit or a few dresses and everything else you need for a weekend getaway in the suitcase’s main compartment. Finally, no more pre-travel meltdowns about how the heck you’re going to pack your nice suit into a carry-on bag. Choose from a range of colors and patterns on offer in this travelers’ dream.

Cabeau

Cabeau Evolution Earth Neck Pillow $35 Your favorite travel buddy is about to meet their new favorite neck pillow. This sustainable neck pillow is super comfy and soft. So soft, in fact, that you’d never guess it’s made from recycled plastic bottles. Snoozers will also appreciate that it has a chinstrap for 360-degrees head and neck support and beachcombers will be grateful to learn that a portion of proceeds are donated to environmental nonprofit Clean Hub, dedicated to removing plastic waste from the ocean. Choose from four colors and go ahead and add one to your cart for yourself.

Bee & Kin

Bee & Kin the Tech Organizer $70 For the organizer in your friend group (every crew has one), wow them with this handy case for organizing their earbuds, charging wires, portable power banks, and more. They’ll think of you and smile every time they don’t leave behind their phone charger at a hotel again. Also, we love the attractive yet animal-friendly vegan leather with which this organizer is made.

Uncommon Goods National Park Candle $26 Toast the National Parks enthusiast in your life this holiday season with one or more of these charming candles honoring America’s Best Idea. Each soy candle is hand-poured and the scents are inspired by the parks themselves. We personally love the Grand Canyon candle (cedarwood, labdanum, and charred pine) and the new River Gorge candle (ginger, coriander, lavender, and cedar) for America’s newest National Park, but you obviously should buy what you think would be most meaningful to the recipient.

Away

Away The Laptop Sleeve $76 Ah, if only packing your laptop were easier. Oh wait, it is. Available in black or blue, this water-resistant laptop case holds a portable computer with a 13” screen, along with pens, charging cords, a wireless keyboard and mouse, and the like. For an extra $20 you can add a custom monogram to the gift in the color of your choice.

Tea Forté / @Francine.Zaslow

Tea Forté Frank Lloyd Wright Collection From $21 Okay, do we have the perfect gift for architecture buffs or tea tipplers — or both? Tea Forté’s Frank Lloyd Wright® Collection celebrates the luminary architect with a delightful assortment of teas running the gamut from Ceylon Gold black tea to spiced herbal maté herbal tea. Whether you opt for the Petite Presentation Box, Presentation Box, or Gift Set in the FLW collection, a portion of the purchase price supports the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation's work to advance the legacy of America's greatest architect, including educational programs, scholarships, and the preservation of Taliesin and Taliesin West for future generations. When you’re away from home, there’s something extra cozy about curling up with your favorite tea blend as you watch the sun rise or set in parts unknown.

Ritual

Ritual Bioseries Melatonin $25 As any road warrior knows, dealing with jet lag is no fun. Melatonin, the sleep hormone that naturally occurs in your body, is a supplement that can help support your circadian rhythm. Here, Ritual’s recent release uses a three-in-tablet in-capsule technology to optimize melatonin release throughout the night to promote a natural sleep-wake cycle. As with any supplement, make sure your pal has the A-OK from a trusted healthcare practitioner before adding a new supplement to their routine.

Manta

Manta Sleep Mask SOUND $143 Behold: The sleep mask to end all sleep masks. This ultra-comfy sleep mask is great for use on planes, trains, buses, hotel rooms, and home, too. Featuring 100% blackout shades, the adjustable sleep mask also has razor-thin Bluetooth® headphones embedded into the ventilated strap so you can listen to soothing meditation tracks before bedtime (or doze off to that Hallmark-worthy audiobook, again).



MinkeeBlue

MinkeeBlue Madison Tote With Lunch Bag and Shoe Bag $149 Saying we’re obsessed with this bag is an understatement. Intrepid travelers will swoon for thoughtful features that keep them neat and tidy on the go like organizational pockets for shoes, laptops, food, and more. Along with two styles of tote bags, his Black and woman-owned handbag brand also makes backpacks and crossbody bags if you think either or both of those would be a hit, too.

Raw Generation

Raw Generation Protein Cleanse From $120 After a trip spent eating, drinking, and being merry, many want nothing more than a healthy-eating reset upon touch down back home. That’s why we love this assortment of protein smoothies from Raw Generation that comes in packs of 18, 30, 42, or 60 so you can do the reboot for three to 10 days depending on your purchase. Each day’s worth of plant-based beverages includes three cold-pressed juices and three protein smoothies so the imbiber can look forward to bid adieu to bloat and belly aches from stuffing themselves to the gills. (Hey, all that poutine or pad see ew was delicious — and totally worth it.)

Bowers & Wilkins

Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 $329 Every explorer needs a great pair of earbuds. It’s hard to outshine this lightweight pair from Bowers & Wilkins that deliver incredible sound and have wireless audio retransmission technology, so you can plug your case into an external audio source like an in-flight entertainment system for Bluetooth listening capabilities. Currently available in white, blue, or black, we also appreciate that the high-quality audio adjusts dynamically to optimize sound for whatever music, movie, or TV show you’re enjoying.

