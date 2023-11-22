The Ultimate Shopping Guide to Chicago

Look out for: You guessed it, frames

Why buy art if you’re not properly going to display it? For more than 40 years the family-owned Frame Chicago, a minority-owned and women-led business, has worked as a partner to art lovers who want to not only show off and preserve their collections but want to do so in a bold way. Their expertise in chemistry preservation and design has made them an international darling but Chicago artists and collectors first. Locals know they’re more than a frame shop, the walls at the store offer a rotating gallery of notable artists making it big outside of Chicago—Hebru Brantley, Bianca Pastel, JC Rivera and Robert Moore are a few of the works you might see. "We're passionate about design, and ensuring every customer leaves feeling like family,” says General Manager Alisha Rajani. Most importantly we're focused on helping tell the story of Chicago's ever-evolving art scene, and the frames are part of the art." The team at Frame will ensure your fancy piece of art is an equally impressive display case.