10 Useful Gifts to Help College Grads Enter the Real World

After the excitement of tossing the graduation cap settles, facing the idea of post-grad life can be, well, unsettling. With a few practical gifts, though, you can help the recent grad in your life adjust to their new routine. That may mean a cozy robe to lounge in their new living space, a travel mug to take to their entry-level job, or even a bottle of Johnnie Walker to celebrate their degree. But regardless of where they end up, these gifts are guaranteed to get them through life after college.

Dinnerware Set If they’ve been using the same plastic dishware since freshman year, it’s time to treat them to a replacement. This 16-piece dinnerware set contains all the essentials and is sturdy enough to handle everyday use. Bonus: the contemporary design will look nice on their kitchen shelves.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label and Johnnie Walker Black Label Getting a degree is cause for serious celebration. What better way to do so than with a bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label — a versatile whiskey that any grad is bound to enjoy? It has a warming blend of single-malt whiskey for a warming, smoky finish. For those with a bigger budget, try splurging on a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label. Made with a blend of the rarest malts and a velvety smooth finish, it’s a gift that will help cement the memories of graduation day, forever.



Travel Coffee Mug Whether they’re starting a new job or continuing their education, your recent grad could probably use a travel mug. This one keeps liquids piping hot for up to three hours and is ideal for those with a long commute.

Printed Robe If they’re still wearing old university tees to lounge in, they’ll love this luxe upgrade. Made with hand-block printed linen, they can stay cozy without compromising on style. It’s so comfortable, they may never want to wear real clothes again.

Espresso Maker Upgrade their morning coffee routine with a tried-and-true espresso maker. This one is a staple in Italian kitchens, and for good reason; it’s compact, sits on your stovetop, and brews two cups of espresso in minutes. It even comes with miniature mugs and matching saucers.

Cookware Set The days of eating in the dining hall may be over, but this cookware set will help your grad get comfortable cooking their own meals. Each piece is made with stainless steel construction, making them compatible with induction stovetops, as well as oven- and dishwasher-safe. Plus, it’s super affordable compared to other cookware sets.

Travel Backpack After four years of being bogged down in textbooks, they’re probably itching to travel. That means they’ll need a reliable bag. This one is especially versatile; it can be worn as a backpack or crossbody bag, and has TSA’s stamp of approval for a carry-on. It even comes in a handful of funky colors and sizes.

Newspaper or Magazine Subscription Bring them up-to-speed on everything going on in their new location by buying them the paper. If they’re living in a small town, grab them the local newspaper, but if they’re moving to a big city, try a glossy magazine subscription instead.



Cocktail Mixing Kit Forget the budget beer and jungle juice, up their cocktail game with this high-quality mixing kit. The set includes a stainless steel shaker, double strainer, and a jigger with four different size pours. Bonus: the sleek design will look good on their bar cart or counter.