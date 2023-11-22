The Ultimate Shopping Guide to Dallas

Dallas takes its shopping pretty seriously. Buying gifts, for yourself or others, is akin to a recreational sports league where the stakes are low but the bragging rights are astronomical. That’s not to say this city is merely materialistic, no. While home to department store giant Neiman Marcus, Dallas is bountiful in small businesses.

In markets and retail pockets in neighborhoods all over the city, discover indie shops, mom-and-pop boutiques, local designers and artisans, and much more. Spending time (and, crucially, money) supports locally owned Dallas business and, ultimately, keeps the city’s beloved communities intact. There’s no wrong way to shop small, but we have a list to help get your started.