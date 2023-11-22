The Ultimate Shopping Guide to Dallas
Lush plant shops, bookshop-bars filled with Spanish literature, cowboy boots in every shape and size—right this way to the best local shops in Dallas.
Dallas takes its shopping pretty seriously. Buying gifts, for yourself or others, is akin to a recreational sports league where the stakes are low but the bragging rights are astronomical. That’s not to say this city is merely materialistic, no. While home to department store giant Neiman Marcus, Dallas is bountiful in small businesses.
In markets and retail pockets in neighborhoods all over the city, discover indie shops, mom-and-pop boutiques, local designers and artisans, and much more. Spending time (and, crucially, money) supports locally owned Dallas business and, ultimately, keeps the city’s beloved communities intact. There’s no wrong way to shop small, but we have a list to help get your started.
Josey Records
What you’re here for: Hours of crate-digging
Vinyl hunters can—and likely will—be absorbed into this sweeping, 25,000-square-foot record store where titles, both old and new in nearly any music genre, fill stack after stack. This massive shop has the feel of a classic record store with CDs, 45s, cassette tapes, and vinyls galore. A favorite of local musicians and global acts alike, Josey has hosted listening events and album signing for Yungblud, NF, Joe P, and other artists. Bring patience, good shoes, and plenty of wonder.
Miron Crosby
Look out for: Boots, boots, hats, and more boots
You can’t shop in Dallas without perusing Western wear with cosmopolitan flair, which is exactly where Miron Crosby lands on the cowgirl style spectrum. Boots here are handcrafted by master crafters in Mexico and Texas. And you can even get a boot stand for easy removal—a cowboy necessity.
The Labyrinth
Look out for: Crystals and tarot decks galore
The self-appointed “oldest witch store in Dallas” is housed in a lavender-hued home off Greenville Avenue’s bustling stretch of shops and restaurants. Inside, book tarot readings or get yourself started with a deck of your own, plus crystals, incense, books, and all the witchy 101 items you need.
The Planting Hand
Look out for: Monster monsteras and cute cacti
One of Dallas’s newest plant shops is a lush, vibey oasis with greenery of every size, shape, and importantly, green thumb-level. Whether you’re a seasoned plant parent or just now entering the world of verdant care, Planting Hand is an ideal pit stop.
{neighborhood}
What you’re here for: Home decor inspo
A furniture showroom that feels more like home than your own place, {neighborhood} is a hybrid art-and-furniture gallery. Local and regional Southwest and Texas art adorn the walls, while home goods—like a dining table set with all the fixings for a lovely dinner party—are thoughtfully styled throughout the space.
Beatnik Fine Goods
Look out for: Stylish duds for babies and kiddos, musky candles, and women’s clothing
This Bishop Arts shop off Davis Street screams, in a chill way, I’m not a mom, I’m a cool mom. From seasonal knit sweaters, Rollas denim, and initial pendants to sequined shorts, sleek kitten-heeled sandals, and leather satchels, there’s really everything for the style hound.
Mod + Jo
Look out for: Permanent jewelry
With jewelry both affordable and on the finer end, Mod + Jo is a boutique for all levels of gold- and silver-loving wearers. Get a permanent gold bracelet, a little diamond stud for your tragus piercing, or simply adorn yourself with necklace layers.
The Wild Detectives
Look out for: Global vintage vinyl and Spanish-language titles
Javi Garcia del Moral de Cerio took over this Craftsman-style home in Bishop Arts and transformed it into one of the coziest bookstore bars in town. The back patio hosts author talks and live music, but inside find the newest titles in literature, including Spanish lit—which was important to the La Rioja, Spain native.
Olmo Market
Look out for: Chile lime-stuffed tamarind candy
Cindy Pedraza Puente, who you may recognize as the daughter in the mother-daughter duo behind CocoAndré Chocolatier, opened Olmo Market with Paul Hernandez in Elmwood, where they’ve served mouthwatering tortas alongside grocery supplies and goods that any small but growing neighborhood needs.
Whose Books
Look out for: Powerful, thought-provoking titles and children’s books
Claudia Vega, who’s spent some two decades in public education, founded Whose Books as a social-impact startup. Her mission: provide access to books in Dallas’ southern sector, a book desert you could call it, and promote literacy at all levels in the Oak Cliff community.
Oak Cliff Bike Synergy
What you’re here for: Expert bike advice
Whether it’s bike repair, spare parts, or an entire bike itself—new or used!—Oak Cliff Bike Synergy has you covered. This Tyler Station bike shop can just about do it all (except for, maybe, teach you how to ride your bike).
Heaven Bridal
Look out for: Voluminous quinceañera dresses
Jefferson Boulevard is home to a few bridal shops bearing racks of elaborate dresses for the major occasions: prom, wedding, and, of course, the quinceañera. This family-owned story boasts floor-length ball gowns in every shade to make any girl feel like a veritable princess.
BB & Co Dog Boutique
Look out for: Labradoodles getting a dog biscuit at the counter, oh, and trendy rope leashes
Chic collars, dog treats so organic humans could eat them—but, I mean, don’t—plus, food brands you won’t see in big-box pet stores. This new addition to the Dallas Farmers Market permanent shops is special shop for pet parents who want the best of the best for their furry ones, the latter of whom will love it for free snacks.
Curiosities
What you’re here for: The thrill of the antique hunt
Jason Cohen and his mother Terry Cohen, who’s a longtime antique dealer herself, have run this shop of curiosities since 2006. Find the weird and wonderful, the cool and the mysterious, and the most unique finds in this treasure trove of goods. Six other dealers round up the shop’s collection of vintage and antique items.
Dolly Python
Look out for: Your Cinderella pair of cowboy boots
Every inch, and we mean every inch, of the space is jam-crammed with vintage goodness. Hit the leather and suede rack for that Western wear you didn’t know you needed. Flip through rack and racks of vintage tees, wool trousers, and dresses organized by decade.
Amor Y Queso
What you’re here for: Artful charcuterie boards
Long live the charcuterie board and this Deep Ellum storefront where you can stop for a snack or take your charcuterie goods to-go. Born from a love of award shows and snacking, Sarah Carlock loves feeding a crowd, big or small. Stop by to learn her ways.
Hey Koneko
Look out for: Hand-sourced vintage
If ever you’re in need of a gift, you’re sure to find something at this Deep Ellum shop with a mix of vintage—from irreverent mugs to army green quilted jackets—as well as new clothing and goods. Incense cones, candles, brass jewelry, and fashion for all genders and non can be found here. And coffee, too, thanks for Good Boy Cafe tucked inside.
Nylo Wool Vintage
Look out for: The coolest cowboy duds in town
Formerly Deep Ellum Denim, this brick storefront on Commerce Street is brimming with predominantly men’s vintage wear. Daniel Brown, who used to manage the denim shop where his vintage finds populated the shelves and racks, took over the space that now houses all of his well-hunted goods, from embroidered women’s blouses to too-cool bomber jackets, and even a few kids’ pieces. The store feels like a Wes Anderson film set in a Texas town in the ’70s.
Deep Vellum Books
What you’re here for: Unique titles you won’t find elsewhere
One of the only publishing houses and bookstores in Dallas, Deep Vellum is a special place for lit lovers of all stripes. Find local authors on the shelves, from poetry to photo essay works. Their specialty here is translated works, both in sourcing them and in working with translators to get as much literature to readers as possible. The book club is great for voracious readers.
V.O.D.
Look out for: The most stylish looks in town
Take your shopping prowess up a notch at this boutique stocked with high-end, international brands. They offer private appointments for one-on-one styling sessions for those who need a little help in the fashion department. But, ooh, it’s a dangerously well-curated shop for fashion hounds.
The Scent Room
Look out for: Your next signature scent
This small West Village atelier of aroma specializes in perfumes that you haven’t smelled on everyone (cough, Le Labo, cough). See, this isn’t your grandmother’s perfumery—not that she wouldn’t find a lovely scent, but the big-name, well-known fragrances make way for niche, collection-worthy bottles.
Nicole Kwon Concept Store
What you’re here for: Dallas-designed threads
Dallas designer Nicole Kwan melds sleek and cool with a touch of, Oh this? I just threw this on, I had it in my closet. Kwan has been a leading voice in Dallas fashion and has styled out the most in vogue ladies in the city.