This CBD Oil Is High Potency, Not High-Priced

Why you might want to try high-potency CBD oil

The fact is, there was never much research to support low CBD dosages of 5 or 10mg that you could get from countless CBD products over the last few years. Most scientific studies supporting the benefits of CBD, like improving anxiety or chronic pain treatment, gave their subjects hundreds of milligrams at a time.

In our company's experience, in the early days after CBD was legalized by the 2018 Farm Bill, the supply of high-quality hemp to make CBD from was severely limited. After all, in many states it had only just become legal to grow hemp in the first place — and it was subject to strict regulations. So raw CBD was expensive to get, making the end CBD products expensive too.

Nowadays, hemp is more abundant and so is raw CBD, so it’s mostly the force of habit (and profit) that’s kept the prices of CBD products up. cbdMD is breaking that habit by pricing higher-potency CBD products at a level that’ll cost you no more than a daily trip to your local coffee shop. So if you’d cut back on your CBD spending because you weren’t seeing any benefits from the products you could afford, you may want to give these a shot.

Even if you were happy with your lower-potency CBD, high-strength CBD products give you more value for your money. Say you were spending $50 to get a 750mg bottle of CBD oil, and taking a 1mL serving with 25mg of CBD every morning and evening. Well, with cbdMD’s current promotion, now you can spend $54 to buy a 1500mg CBD oil bottle and get the same dosage with half a milliliter, so the bottle will last you twice as long.