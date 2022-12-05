How To Choose The Right CBD Oil

This advertising content was produced by our advertiser, and does not reflect the opinions or point of view of Vox Media or Vox Creative.

CBD oil is becoming increasingly popular, but as more products are entering the market, choosing which will be best for you can be overwhelming. So how do you choose which CBD products are the most effective for you?

Partly that depends on what you’re using it for. Are you looking to use CBD oil for anxiety, sleep, focus, some combination of the above? You have a range of options to choose from for all of those, especially if you’re willing to include other natural ingredients to help you reach your goals.

Leading CBD company cbdMD has recently refined their product offerings to be more powerful and effective, without busting the budget. Here’s which products the company recommends:

For overall effectiveness

High Potency CBD Oil

If you’ve tried CBD oil before and were disappointed with the results, those products might just not have had enough CBD in them. In the early days of the CBD boom, the raw hemp extract was pretty expensive, so manufacturers tended to be sparing in their infusions.

That’s not the case for cbdMD, though. They recently rolled out a line of high potency CBD products providing 200 mg of CBD per serving, all at very affordable prices. So now is a great time to try stronger CBD oil than you might have used previously.

Bonus tip: For greatest effectiveness when using a CBD oil tincture, squeeze the oil out under your tongue and hold for 30 to 60 seconds before swallowing. This lets some of the CBD go directly into your bloodstream through the mucous membrane, increasing its potency compared to CBD oil that gets broken down in your digestive system.

For relaxation

Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Full spectrum CBD oil is primarily CBD but also uses an array of other compounds from hemp, such as cannabinoids, terpenes, amino acids, and THC.



cbdMD’s full spectrum CBD oil has just one or two milligrams of THC per serving, depending on the potency, so most users won’t feel “high” after taking it. However, the added THC can enhance CBD’s calming effects, which can help people manage stress and anxiety.

A CBD oil without THC

Broad Spectrum

If you’re looking to avoid THC in your CBD products, cbdMD also offers a broad spectrum CBD oil with 250 mg of CBD per serving at its highest concentration. Broad spectrum CBD has many of the same beneficial hemp ingredients as full spectrum, just with no detectable THC. And in fact, you can check the test results from an independent, ISO-certified lab for every cbdMD product to see just how much THC is or isn’t in it.

Even if you’re not actually worried about THC, you might prefer using a broad spectrum CBD oil in the daytime, since the THC makes some people feel a bit too relaxed for work or other activities.

For sleep

Sleep PM

Sleep PM CBD oil for sleep is made with melatonin, that natural sleep aid that you’ve probably seen on the supplement shelf, as well as a whole bunch of calming herbal extracts like valerian, chamomile, passion flower, and lemon balm. This CBD oil includes 50 mg of CBD and 2 mg of THC per serving, and is naturally mint flavored. If you’re looking for a product without THC, CBD PM CBD oil for sleep is a broad spectrum version of the same formula.