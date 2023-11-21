The Ultimate Shopping Guide to Nashville

What you’re here for: Helpful employees when you’re in a fix or need to fix something

Superstore hardware emporiums stock much deeper inventories and many more varieties of products than this vital neighborhood hardware store with its wooden floors and low ceiling, but do you really need a lot of choices when picking up a 7/16” hex nut to replace the one that fell through the cracks in your deck when you were building that new grill? What you need is someone who will actually walk you to the proper bin and help you pick out the right size nut. That’s what you’ll find at Hillsboro Hardware.