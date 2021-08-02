10 American-Made Trail Essentials You’ll Want To Take On Your Next Summer Adventure From locator beacons to coolers and more.

Summer isn’t summer if you don’t spend some time reconnecting with Mother Nature. Whether you’re camping, hitting the trails, or picking up a paddle, packing the right gear for your adventure is key to not only having a good time, but doing it safely. So make some room in your pack for the items below — you won’t regret being prepared.

A small cooler for trailside picnics When the best spot to spread your picnic blanket is a mile or more from where you parked the car, you need a cooler that’s light enough to make the trek. This option only weighs four pounds, but has a big enough capacity to hold 30 cans, making it perfect for keeping water and sandwiches cool while you finish out the hike. Even better, this design features vintage-style illustrations of National Parks, making an otherwise run-of-the-mill cooler a bit more interesting.

A coffee press to keep you energized Just because you’re “roughing it” doesn’t mean you need to forgo your cup of coffee in the morning, and with this little contraption, you can make a pretty decent cup no matter where you are. Just place grounds into the main container, add hot water, and after 10 seconds of stirring, insert the plunger and press down (over your mug, of course). The result is a small espresso, but with a little more water added to your mug, you can have regular coffee — and in under a minute’s time. If it’s too hot for a hot cup, a similar method can be used to make cold brew, too.

A battery-operated charging station Taking time to disconnect is obviously important, but that doesn't mean you want to go wandering the wilderness with a phone on 10% battery either. (You never know when you might need to make an emergency call!) That said, it’s not like there are power outlets on trees, so you’ll need something battery-powered in order to keep your devices charged. This one uses either a rechargeable or standard AA battery and connects to your phone via USB. Not only that, it doubles as a light, too — perfect for reading by at night under the stars.

An extra set of batteries, just in case “Always be prepared” is good advice for Boy Scouts and outdoor adventurers alike. So, when a set of extra batteries can be the difference between having light at camp or not, it’s best to keep a few extra in your pack. Stock up on common sizes like these AA and AAA sizes from Rayovac, which offer long-lasting, American-made power, to power up everything from lanterns to locator beacons and even radios for trailside tunes.

A sleeping pad that’s comfortable to carry Comfort is imperative when you’re trying to make camp for the night, but it’s equally important when you’re trying to pack for the trip. This sleeping pad rolls up to the size of a paper towel roll when it’s not in use, and it self inflates, so there’s no need to carry an air pump with you. It is also filled with foam, making it not only more comfortable, but warm enough to handle chilly summer nights under the stars.

A locator beacon for emergencies A locator beacon is one of those things you don’t realize you should have packed until you actually do need it. And while they can be on the pricier side, this battery-powered option doesn’t require any subscription fees to keep it operational when you hit the trails. Once registered, it sends your location and distress signal to nearby rescue agencies, making it best for remote areas where cell service is spotty or if you’re traveling to remote locations internationally.

A multi-tool that’s just as useful off the trails There aren’t many things you have in your pack that are just as useful in your day-to-day life as they are when you’re hiking or camping — except one of these. It’s 18 tools in one, so you’ll be reaching for the can-opener, bottle openers, and knife while you’re camping and making meals fireside. Then, when you get home, there are screwdrivers and pliers for simple home repairs, and even a ruler and wire cutters.

A portable stove that’s easy to fuel Instead of relying solely on one type of fuel, this stove can use either liquid petroleum fuel (A.K.A. white gas), kerosene, or unleaded gasoline (just like what you put in your car). That makes it especially convenient for those who camp globally, as different regions rely on different types of fuels. Beyond the versatility, it’s also designed to be lightweight and easy to carry, and even comes with a windscreen to protect the flame (and your food) from the elements.

A water bottle to keep you hydrated When you’re hiking or partaking in any active outdoor activity, you need to drink about a half liter of water per hour to stay hydrated. This bottle holds a full liter, which is enough for a short hike, and comes in a bunch of fun colors. Plus, it’s the equivalent of eight single use bottles… and you never have to worry about losing the cap.

A simple tool to remove pesky ticks Ticks are tiny pests that can cause some big problems, so if you’ll be in the woods, it’s best to be prepared to remove any that bite you or your dog. Instead of using tweezers, which can break off the insect’s body and leave the head still attached to you or your pup, a specific tick remover tool is the way to go. This one’s design will help you remove it, intact, and comes with a clip to keep it right on your dog’s collar or your keychain.