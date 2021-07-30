Why You Should Still Be Getting Convenience Store Items Delivered

Allie Pakrosnis/Thrillist

Convenience store delivery exploded in 2020, as people wanted to make as few trips out of the house as possible. Even though running out to the store is safer now, (and toilet paper is well-stocked) we don’t think we should retire the practice just yet. Besides the fact that we’re all busier than ever making up for a year of lost time, there are plenty of other important reasons to keep on ordering everything from cold medicine to pints of ice cream. Case in point: DoorDash has partnered with convenience stores across the country, so it’s easier than ever to have what you need brought straight to your door. Plus, you pay $0 in delivery fees for your first month after signing up. Here are some other arguments for bringing the corner store to you instead:

We all are stupid busy By the beginning of May, I was nearly booked solid until July with rescheduled weddings, friends cashing in on the “we should hang once this is over!” offers, family reunions, and dinner reservations at restaurants I had missed. These are all things that make me happy, and I want to do them. You know what doesn’t make me happy? Running out to the store because it’s 9pm and my remote batteries died while bingeing sci-fi reruns. (Don’t judge me.) In this post-pandemic life, where the lines between work and home are still blurry but we can finally go out for cocktails, we’re all for maximizing our time wherever we can. That means cutting out unnecessary errands (emergency convenience store trips included!)

It’s faster (and more sustainable) than overnighting something online It’s crazy that we live in a world where we can push some buttons and get everything from paper towels and shampoo to a new flatscreen TV brought to our doorsteps in 24 hours. What’s crazier is that sometimes that just isn’t fast enough. DoorDash convenience offerings make everything from Advil to tampons appear in an hour (sometimes less!), which is considerably quicker than those big online brands. Plus, overnighting those inexpensive items results in more greenhouse gas emissions than getting it delivered from your local corner store.

You always realize you’re missing something at the worst moment We all have that one item we always forget to restock until it’s 100% too late: for me, it’s contact lens solution. (I usually realize that I forgot to run to the store when I’m holding my contact lens in my hand, right before bed.) In those moments, when I am nearly blind, I’m not going to jump in the car and go grab it. (My driver’s license LITERALLY says I can not do this.) Thankfully, I know my Dasher has my back… even if I have to open the door with one eye closed.

You’re supporting the local economy At this point, naysayers are probably saying something like “but then I have to tip the delivery person!” in response to this argument. And yes, you do. But here’s the good news: your Dasher is most likely from your neighborhood, and they keep 100% of that tip. In fact, 76% of Dashers indicate that “Dashing” has had a positive impact on their ability to provide for themselves and their family. Plus, if you’re shopping through regional chains like Wawa or Casey’s General Store, your dollar has a bigger impact than if you ordered from a big-box option.

Late-night cravings should be indulged Sure, I love a $15 cocktail or a fancy night out. But I am also a sucker for 7-11 taquitos. (Especially when I have had one too many $15 cocktails.) With DoorDash convenience, I don’t have to do my own personal version of a walk of shame, which is stumbling into said 7-11 for a buffalo chicken taquito. Instead, I can stay safely at home, a little buzzed, and enjoy them after I change into sweatpants.