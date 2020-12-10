Shopping 8 Giftable Upgrades for the Man Who Has Everything

Photos Courtesy Carolina Herrara, Atlas Supply Co., Axel Arigato & J. Crew | Illustration: Mia Coleman

People often say it’s tough to buy gifts for guys, especially someone who already has, well, everything. From a record player to versatile shoes, his place may be packed with essentials — but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for some tasteful upgrades. The key is to look at those staples and see what could use some leveling up. Here’s our guide to improving the “everything” of the man who has already got it all.

Photo Courtesy Axel Arigato | Illustration: Mia Coleman

Replace: His go-to sneaker The Upgrade: Axel Arigato Clean 90 Sneaker, $199

Photo Courtesy Carolina Herrera | Illustration: Mia Coleman

Replace: His generic body spray The Upgrade: Men's Bad Boy Eau de Toilette Spray by Carolina Herrera, $76

Photo Courtesy Billykirk | Illustration: Mia Coleman

Replace: His wallet that’s seen better days The Upgrade: Billykirk No. 398 Bi-Fold Wallet, $115

Photo Courtesy J.Crew | Illustration: Mia Coleman

Replace: The college hoodie he lives in The Upgrade: J.Crew Cashmere Hoodie, $168

Photo Courtesy Atlas Supply Co. | Illustration: Mia Coleman

Replace: His company swag backpack The Upgrade: Atlas Supply Co. Staple Backpack, $149

Photo Courtesy Sony | Illustration: Mia Coleman

Replace: The headphones that came with his phone The Upgrade: Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones, $299

Photo Courtesy Everlane | Illustration: Mia Coleman

Replace: The hiking jacket he wears all the time The Upgrade: Everlane ReNew Parka, $198

If he’s showing up to an outdoor dinner wearing a jacket more suited to a mountain summit, help him out. Send him this Everlane parka, perfect for winter outings and all-weather moments. It’s got enough style to hold up in the city, with enough insulation to withstand even the chiliest environments. (Including fleece-lined pockets to keep his hands extra warm.) Speaking of the environment, he’ll love that this parka helps keep his favorite trails and natural areas pristine, seeing as it’s made from recycled plastic bottles.

Photo Courtesy Crate & Barrel | Illustration: Mia Coleman