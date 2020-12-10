Shopping
8 Giftable Upgrades for the Man Who Has Everything
Photos Courtesy Carolina Herrara, Atlas Supply Co., Axel Arigato & J. Crew | Illustration: Mia Coleman
People often say it’s tough to buy gifts for guys, especially someone who already has, well, everything. From a record player to versatile shoes, his place may be packed with essentials — but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for some tasteful upgrades. The key is to look at those staples and see what could use some leveling up. Here’s our guide to improving the “everything” of the man who has already got it all.
Replace: His go-to sneakerThe Upgrade: Axel Arigato Clean 90 Sneaker, $199
Sure, there’s something to be said for a pair of old, beaten-up sneakers. But there’s also something to be said for a pair that can be worn on a first date without seeming like a slouch. These Axel Arigatos are minimalist and sleek, but not so fancy that he would be afraid to slip them on for random runs to the store.
Replace: His generic body sprayThe Upgrade: Men's Bad Boy Eau de Toilette Spray by Carolina Herrera, $76
If the term “signature scent” is still unfamiliar to him, he might be using the wrong body spray. Get rid of that overdone smell by switching to Bad Boy, a cologne whose packaging alone stands out. Bad Boy layers bergamot, sage, and cedarwood to create a sophisticated fragrance, memorable without being too overt.
Replace: His wallet that’s seen better daysThe Upgrade: Billykirk No. 398 Bi-Fold Wallet, $115
If his wallet still has zippers (or worse, Velcro), it’s time for a restart. The key to any good, upgraded wallet: full-grain leather. This Billykirk model has tasteful details like embossing and trimmed corners, plus the playful blue color let’s your giftee show off a little extra pizzazz when he whips it out. It’s just the right amount of “grown-up” for an accessory that gets daily use.
Replace: The college hoodie he lives inThe Upgrade: J.Crew Cashmere Hoodie, $168
Cashmere is the hallmark of luxury (and coziness), so it’s the perfect material for adding some fanciness to his life. Once the letters on that old college hoodie have faded, help him move on with this classy-yet-comfy hoodie from J.Crew. The fit is more flattering than your usual boxy sweatshirt, so he’ll be looking snazzy even in his new lazy-day look.
Replace: His company swag backpackThe Upgrade: Atlas Supply Co. Staple Backpack, $149
Your average millennial male has accumulated a variety of company-branded swag over their lifetime. If only there was a better option! Luckily, there are these Staple bags from Atlas Supply Co., which have no branding at all, but do have modern features like internal zippered pockets and a laptop sleeve. He’ll be flying under the corporate radar, without sacrificing utility.
Replace: The headphones that came with his phoneThe Upgrade: Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones, $299
Noise-cancelling headphones are a pretty crucial accessory in today’s extra-noisy world. Plus, if his current pair sounds like a tin can with string tied to them, he’ll want a better option. Enter Sony’s wireless bluetooth headphones, with impeccable sound quality and up to 30 hours of battery life. It’s one step towards a quieter, more peaceful world.
Replace: The hiking jacket he wears all the timeThe Upgrade: Everlane ReNew Parka, $198
If he’s showing up to an outdoor dinner wearing a jacket more suited to a mountain summit, help him out. Send him this Everlane parka, perfect for winter outings and all-weather moments. It’s got enough style to hold up in the city, with enough insulation to withstand even the chiliest environments. (Including fleece-lined pockets to keep his hands extra warm.) Speaking of the environment, he’ll love that this parka helps keep his favorite trails and natural areas pristine, seeing as it’s made from recycled plastic bottles.
Replace: His collection of brewery glassesThe Upgrade: Canada Glencairn Whiskey Glasses, $9.95 each
Just because entertaining has taken a backseat this year doesn’t mean there’s no use for fancy glassware. Since nothing screams “not a functioning adult” like a bunch of mismatched glasses, help him step it up with these fancy whiskey glasses. They help optimize the aroma of whatever you’re drinking, allowing you to really taste the flavors. Pro tip: pick up a nice bottle to share along with his new glasses.