Shopping The Right Sunglasses for Everyone on Your Gift List

2020 has been tough enough already, so let’s simplify the holiday shopping experience this year. There’s one gift that works for just about everyone, stands out, and can fit every style: sunglasses. We’ve figured out the right pair for everybody on your gift list, and because 2021 is looking so bright, they’re gonna need ’em. Here are the shades to get based on their personal style:

PHOTO COURTESY SUNGLASS HUT | ILLUSTRATION BY DANIELLE HARTLEY

For your sister who rocks the ’60s style Ray Ban Erika Classic Sunglasses, $147

Mid-century period dramas are all the rage again, so that means we’re back to dressing dapper. Not to mention, Gen Z loves a vintage look. So whether she’s going for “hip college professor” or “’60s yacht rock”, these Ray Ban specs fit her style. Ray Ban Erika Classic Sunglasses, $147Mid-century period dramas are all the rage again, so that means we’re back to dressing dapper. Not to mention, Gen Z loves a vintage look. So whether she’s going for “hip college professor” or “’60s yacht rock”, these Ray Ban specs fit her style.

PHOTO COURTESY SUNGLASS HUT | ILLUSTRATION BY DANIELLE HARTLEY

For your dad who thinks he could’ve made it as a race car driver Ray Ban Chris Sunglasses, $147

It’s important to give back to the man who taught you how to drive a stick shift. These Ray-Ban minimalist frames wouldn’t be out of place at Monaco, so they’ll definitely work for a certain someone who takes corners way too quickly. Just make sure that “new shades” confidence doesn’t result in any tickets. Ray Ban Chris Sunglasses, $147It’s important to give back to the man who taught you how to drive a stick shift. These Ray-Ban minimalist frames wouldn’t be out of place at Monaco, so they’ll definitely work for a certain someone who takes corners way too quickly. Just make sure that “new shades” confidence doesn’t result in any tickets.

PHOTO COURTESY SUNGLASS HUT | ILLUSTRATION BY DANIELLE HARTLEY

For your best friend who always talks about moving to LA Vogue Eyewear, $96

She’s a health nut, she believes in manifesting her future, she just needs a sign from the universe that it’s time. Well, these Vogue frames might be it. The style is subtle, so it doesn’t scream “I want to be an influencer,” but instead gives off just the right amount of celebrity glam. Vogue Eyewear, $96She’s a health nut, she believes in manifesting her future, she just needs a sign from the universe that it’s time. Well, these Vogue frames might be it. The style is subtle, so it doesn’t scream “I want to be an influencer,” but instead gives off just the right amount of celebrity glam.

PHOTO COURTESY SUNGLASS HUT | ILLUSTRATION BY DANIELLE HARTLEY

For your brother-in-law who loves to share his playlists Post Malone x Arnette Frames, $94

Giving back to the guy with the best taste in new music is a no-brainer. These Arnette shades stand out just enough at a concert or festival (when those are a thing again), but don’t overdo it. Plus, he’ll be paying tribute to everyone’s favorite face-tattooed rapper, Post Malone, while he rocks them. Post Malone x Arnette Frames, $94Giving back to the guy with the best taste in new music is a no-brainer. These Arnette shades stand out just enough at a concert or festival (when those are a thing again), but don’t overdo it. Plus, he’ll be paying tribute to everyone’s favorite face-tattooed rapper, Post Malone, while he rocks them.

PHOTO COURTESY SUNGLASS HUT | ILLUSTRATION BY DANIELLE HARTLEY

For your mom who appreciates the finer things in life Prada PR21XS Frames, $392

You already know your mom deserves the best. After taking care of you for decades, you found yourself back in her home for the first time in years in 2020, not cooking a single meal, and she’s been keeping your head on straight. These Prada sunglasses let her know that one day, you’ll get her back, promise. Prada PR21XS Frames, $392You already know your mom deserves the best. After taking care of you for decades, you found yourself back in her home for the first time in years in 2020, not cooking a single meal, and she’s been keeping your head on straight. These Prada sunglasses let her know that one day, you’ll get her back, promise.

PHOTO COURTESY SUNGLASS HUT | ILLUSTRATION BY DANIELLE HARTLEY

For your brother who is sad he missed all the good parties this year Versace Medusa Shield, $303

Listen, we get it. The festivals were shut down, the house parties dried up, it’s all a bummer. But that doesn’t mean you can’t rock the party style anyway. And besides, 2021 is gonna be lit. These frames are over-the-top in the best way, telling everyone at the rager that you’re ready to make up for lost time. Versace Medusa Shield, $303Listen, we get it. The festivals were shut down, the house parties dried up, it’s all a bummer. But that doesn’t mean you can’t rock the party style anyway. And besides, 2021 is gonna be lit. These frames are over-the-top in the best way, telling everyone at the rager that you’re ready to make up for lost time.

PHOTO COURTESY SUNGLASS HUT | ILLUSTRATION BY DANIELLE HARTLEY

For your coolest aunt (or uncle!) Ray Ban Octagon 1972, $204

When you’re lucky enough to pull your favorite aunt or uncle in the (virtual) Secret Santa, it’s not the time to skimp. After all, these are the folks you looked up to when you didn’t want to be seen with your parents as a teen. These Ray Ban frames are a little quirky, just like their personality. Ray Ban Octagon 1972, $204When you’re lucky enough to pull your favorite aunt or uncle in the (virtual) Secret Santa, it’s not the time to skimp. After all, these are the folks you looked up to when you didn’t want to be seen with your parents as a teen. These Ray Ban frames are a little quirky, just like their personality.

PHOTO COURTESY SUNGLASS HUT | ILLUSTRATION BY DANIELLE HARTLEY