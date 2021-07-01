Shopping 9 American-Made Products That Will Turn Your Backyard Into the Place To Be This Summer

If you’re lucky enough to have your own backyard, then you know that once summer hits, it basically acts as an extension of your living room/kitchen/work-from-home setup until Labor Day. And, you only need a few simple products to get it established as such. Because it’s nearly America’s birthday, we decided to lean into backyard products that are USA-made, too, so you can take part in our country’s favorite pastime (barbecues, not baseball) in star-spangled style.

A cooler that is actually “cool” Once you’ve gotten comfortable outside, no one wants to spend time running back and forth to the kitchen when you need a refill. A cooler is a must for any backyard hang, but grabbing one that looks like a piece of furniture will elevate the vibe. This mist blue option has add-ons like a teak top and cork handles, making it as much a side table or extra seat as a place to keep beer cold.

A firepit that works in small spaces Few things say “summer” like a campfire, and as long as you have a space away from trees and structures, adding a firepit is pretty simple to pull off. But, if your backyard is tiny, this accessory can eat up a ton of real estate. Invest in this steel collapsible version so you can stow it away when you’re not using it, or even take it to the park, beach, or campsite.

A lantern to set the mood If you don’t have enough space (or your space isn’t suitable) for an open flame, battery-operated flameless candles are the best alternative around. They provide just enough lighting to set the mood, while keeping it dim enough to not attract bugs. Stick them inside lanterns , like this one, to enhance their glow.

Batteries for lights, games, and tools Look, no one wants to run extension cables or fiddle with wires to be comfortable outside. Batteries like these AA and AAA sizes from Rayovac offer long-lasting, American-made power so you don’t have to worry about swapping them out in the middle of the season. Keeping a few extra in your garage will mean you’re ready to enjoy speakers, lights, games, and more with ease.

A bocce ball set you can play in the dark Your backyard hang (or, more specifically: bocce ball tournament) doesn’t have to stop once the sun goes down. A battery-powered LED set will make it easy to see where the balls land, even at night. You still might want to keep a tape measure handy to settle any disputes, though.

A classic hammock for literal hangs Your backyard is more than just a space to entertain — if you’re lucky enough to have green space of your own, it’s also the place for you to reset. Get your solo hang session right with a classic hammock made in the Carolinas. This one is made with all-weather synthetic fibers, so you won’t need to worry about rushing to take it down before a sudden thunderstorm.

An ignitor to keep you from fiddling with the grill Sure, gas grills are easy to operate, but nothing — NOTHING — beats the taste of charcoal, especially at a barbecue. There’s just one problem: getting the darn thing lit. With this little battery-powered gadget, those are problems of the past. An electric ignitor lights up your grill with a torch flame, so there’s no need for gross-tasting lighter fluid, either. Plus, you can pack it along for campfires, use it for a wood fireplace, or just some casual creme brulee.

A kit that turns your grill into a pizza oven Most of us just don’t have the storage space to devote to an outdoor grill and pizza oven (or the $$$ to set up an outdoor kitchen with both) — but with this kit, you don’t have to make any tough choices. The insert fits nicely in a 22.5-inch charcoal grill or smoker, so with a little assembly, you’re well on your way to crispy charred crust and melty cheese.

Outdoor plates and cups that are tougher than they look Enamelware plates, bowls, and cups are the way to go when it comes to outdoor dinner sets, as they’re lightweight, dishwasher-safe, and made with super tough steel. Plus, they come in bright, fun colors and geometric prints, like these, to help set that “endless summer” vibe.