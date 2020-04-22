Dominate Your At-Home Workouts With 30% off Everything From Adidas

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Finding the motivation to get up off the couch or take a break from your frequent fridge visits to do some actual exercise can be tough. However, you might be more inclined to break a sweat on a socially-distant jog or with a virtual fitness class if you had some better workout duds, which is just where this site-wide Adidas sale comes in.

From now through the end of April, Adidas is running a huge 30% off (and up) site-wide sale on everything from top-notch sneakers and track jackets, to joggers, leggings, shorts, and more to help you flesh out your fitness wardrobe on a budget. Whether you need a fresh pair shoes to keep up with your new running regimen or some better leggings for living room yoga sessions, there's plenty to pick from. Frankly, even if you're just interested in adding to your WFH athleisure options, you'll want to take a look. There are over 7,000 items on sale, but here are some highlights we've spotted so far.

Get a pair of Ultraboost 20 sneakers for $126 (down from $180) - [Get it]

Get a pair of Badge of Sport sweatpants for $22.40 (down from $45) - [Get it]

Get a pair of Tiro 19 Training pants for $28.70 (down from $45) - [Get it]

Get a pair of Stan Smith shoes for $56 (down from $80) - [Get it]

Get a pair of Designed 2 Move Climacool shorts for $14.70 (down from $30) - [Get it]

Get a pair of Designed 2 Move high-rise long women's tights for $24.50 (down from $50) - [Get it]

Get a Tiro Women's Track Jacket for $31.50 (down from $50) - [Get it]

Head to Adidas and use code APRIL to lock in your discount.