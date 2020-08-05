These Indestructible Bags Are the Perfect Road Trip and Beach Hang Companion

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Now may not seem like the best time to invest in some new packing essentials, on account of the fact that "normal" travel is, well, anything but normal. However, this is actually the perfect moment to grab yourself some sturdy road-ready bags that will serve you well this summer and fall for everything from weekend getaways in the car, day trips to the beach, and -- eventually -- for your first post-Covid vacation (which will undoubtedly be epic). In fact, now's an excellent time to stock up because bagmaker Baboon to the Moon just kicked off a huge sample sale, and a bunch of its incredibly durable and ultra-functional duffels, day packs, packing cubes, and more are more affordable than ever.

Although they may look more fashionable than functional, Baboon to the Moon's boldly colored, super-sturdy bags have earned a rabid fanbase (its duffel frequently sells out), thanks to its insistence on using top-quality materials and thoughtful design to help you pack in as much as you can, and carry it comfortably. Each piece they make is "meant to survive everything from the zombie apocalypse to that guy at the airport hurling your bag across the runway" and they're not just bluffing, since every bag comes with a lifetime warranty.

It's worth scoping out the full sale, but here are a few highlights we're particularly into.