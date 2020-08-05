These Indestructible Bags Are the Perfect Road Trip and Beach Hang Companion
From stylish duffels and totes, to day packs and more, these super-durable colorful bags are perfect for hikes, weekend trips, and jaunts to the beach or park, and they're currently on sale.
Now may not seem like the best time to invest in some new packing essentials, on account of the fact that "normal" travel is, well, anything but normal. However, this is actually the perfect moment to grab yourself some sturdy road-ready bags that will serve you well this summer and fall for everything from weekend getaways in the car, day trips to the beach, and -- eventually -- for your first post-Covid vacation (which will undoubtedly be epic). In fact, now's an excellent time to stock up because bagmaker Baboon to the Moon just kicked off a huge sample sale, and a bunch of its incredibly durable and ultra-functional duffels, day packs, packing cubes, and more are more affordable than ever.
Although they may look more fashionable than functional, Baboon to the Moon's boldly colored, super-sturdy bags have earned a rabid fanbase (its duffel frequently sells out), thanks to its insistence on using top-quality materials and thoughtful design to help you pack in as much as you can, and carry it comfortably. Each piece they make is "meant to survive everything from the zombie apocalypse to that guy at the airport hurling your bag across the runway" and they're not just bluffing, since every bag comes with a lifetime warranty.
It's worth scoping out the full sale, but here are a few highlights we're particularly into.
The Go-Bag
Price: $89.40 (regularly $149)
Designed with a 3+ day packing volume, this mini duffel (40 liters) is constructed with an OM Stardust Ballistic shell, four pockets (two internal mesh, one internal organization, and one external stow), plus detachable and adjustable shoulder straps.
The Mega Go-Tote
Price: $83.40 (regularly $139)
Designed with enough room for all of your beach/road trip gear (and a great flight carry-on), this two-strapped bag is also fashioned with an OM Stardust Ballistic shell material, and sports six external stash pockets for easy access to all your essentials.
The Gym Duffel
Price: $59.40 (regularly $99)
Ideal for overnights, two day getaways (and yes, the gym), this 32-liter bag is made with a Cordura Nylon OM Supernova shell and water-repellent coating, features three pockets (two internal, one external stash), and a removable shoulder strap.
The Backpack
Price: $53.40 (regularly $89)
Perfect for light day-hiking, quick beach trips, or an overnight, this water-repellent bag sports three pockets (two external, one internal mesh), plus a padded laptop pocket with a secure strap system.
The Packing Cube Set
Price: $23.40 (regularly $39)
If you're skeptical of the need for a set of packing cubes, don't be. These things make it possible to stuff even more into a larger bag, while keeping things organized and easily accessible. This set is made from 30D Nylon Ripstop material, and each feature a mesh window (to "let the funk out" if you're using them to stash dirty clothes).