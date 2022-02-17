6 Smart & Affordable Spice Organizers to Streamline Your Kitchen Storage
These handy setups will keep your cabinets and pantry clutter-free.
No matter how big or small your space is, organizing the kitchen is always tricky. The dream is to have everything easily within reach even if it’s stashed away, otherwise you end up wasting valuable cooking time searching for stuff. An obvious place to start? Your collection of spices. A smartly arranged and organized spice rack (or cabinet, or drawer) is a simple fix that can do wonders for your productivity in the kitchen. To get you started, we’ve rounded up some of the best rated and bestselling spice racks and organizers—all under $55—to keep you from making a mess every time you reach for what you need.
Whether you prefer to store them in your pantry, a drawer, or on the wall, keep scrolling to find a solution that suits your needs.
It’s time to empty that messy drawer and dedicate it to your spices. This tray system will keeps them visible and prevents them from moving around. It features four tiers and fits up to 24 standard size spice jars.
If you keep your spices in your pantry, you know how annoying reaching for the ones in the back can be. To help you easily find what you need in a hurry without toppling the others, consider adding this rotating turntable. Not only will it allow you to easily see every spice you have, but it’s also a great space saving solution since it comes with two levels of storage.
This kit has everything you need to finally organize your spices efficiently. It comes with a three-tier rack, 24 glass spice bottles, 396 sticker labels, chalk maker, and funnel to easily transfer spices to the empty bottles. Plus, the rack can be either mounted or set on your countertop.
A great functional countertop spice rack can double as a piece of eye-catching decor. This one from Bed Bath & Beyond is a perfect example of that. Its geometric design keeps your spices beautifully displayed without hogging a lot of space. Also, it comes with 14 clear glass jars with labeled metal caps so you can easily and quickly find what you’re looking for.
This revolving spice tower will soon become the star of your kitchen. Made from stainless steel, it boasts 20 slide-in slots that hold the jars securely when the rack is rotated. It also comes with jars pre-filled with premium spices, each with a labeled cap for easy identification.
Perfect for cramped or tiny kitchens, this stainless steel wall plate allows you to conveniently store your spices on a wall so you have them within reach at all times. Simply attach it to a wall of your choosing, transfer your spices to these jars with magnetic caps, and stick them on.