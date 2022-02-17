6 Smart & Affordable Spice Organizers to Streamline Your Kitchen Storage

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

No matter how big or small your space is, organizing the kitchen is always tricky. The dream is to have everything easily within reach even if it’s stashed away, otherwise you end up wasting valuable cooking time searching for stuff. An obvious place to start? Your collection of spices. A smartly arranged and organized spice rack (or cabinet, or drawer) is a simple fix that can do wonders for your productivity in the kitchen. To get you started, we’ve rounded up some of the best rated and bestselling spice racks and organizers—all under $55—to keep you from making a mess every time you reach for what you need.

Whether you prefer to store them in your pantry, a drawer, or on the wall, keep scrolling to find a solution that suits your needs.