Sick of Sweating? This Wayfair Sale Has a Bunch of Air Conditioners Under $350.
Wayfair's latest sale is stocked with over 50 different ACs under $350, so you can actually enjoy being inside this summer.
The days are getting longer, the beer is getting colder, and the Rosé is flowing like regular wine. You know what that means: summertime, baby! Rooftop parties, beach hangs, backyard BBQs, and a global pandemic that’s gonna keep us from doing any of those things normally this summer. Oh well.
For those of us forced to spend more time inside this season than ever before, Wayfair’s big new sale on air conditioners is a no-brainer to keep you extra cool and comfortable, whether you’re cooking, honing your foosball skills, or just trying to recreate a proper movie night out without leaving the couch. Featuring ACs big and small (including window units and portable units) for under $350, Wayfair’s got just what you need. You know… like the jingle.
From apartment-cooling 8,000 BTU Energy Star Window Air Conditioners to this even stronger 10,000 BTU Energy Star Portable Air Conditioner, you’ve got close to 50 budget-friendly ACs to choose from for a chill summer in your no-longer-stifling apartment. Here are some notable deals in the mix.
- This 12,000 Portable Air Conditioner with Remote for $339.99 (normally $409.99) [Get it here]
- A GE 5,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner for $187.99 (normally $229.99) [Get it here]
- This 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote for $349.99 (normally $379.99) [Get it here]
- A Compact Room 10,000 BTU Energy Star Window Air Conditioner with Remote for $341.42 (normally $379.99) [Get it here]
- This 5,000 BTU Energy Star Window Air Conditioner with Remote for $213.99 (normally $229.990 [Get it here]
- This 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote for $279.99 (normally $349.99) [Get it here]
Hit Wayfair to scope out the full selection, and stock up before they sell out.