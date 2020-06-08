Shopping 12 Fun & Comfy Group-Friendly Airbnbs Near Popular U.S. National Parks Ready to explore some of the country's greatest natural treasures? These group-friendly getaways are worth planning your trip around.

Like so many things that are right in your backyard, the National Parks System are easy to take for granted. However, the 62 protected parcels of land around the country are among America's greatest treasures -- a showcase of the true natural beauty that can so easily go overlooked right here on our soil. And while some national parks are decidedly more difficult to get to for most travelers (looking at you, Gate of the Arctic), many are easily accessible, and more than worthy of planning an entire summer road trip around. If you want to "rough it," you can find places to camp in or near many popular parks, but for those of us who prefer a slightly elevated experience (and a particularly comfy respite after a long day of hiking), there are plenty of exceptional and easily bookable Airbnb options to choose from as well. So, to help you plan your big getaway to the great outdoors (while sleeping in the great indoors), we've pulled some of the most fun and inviting Airbnbs in and around 12 of the most popular national parks.

Acadia National Park A waterfront cabin inside the park Mount Desert, Maine

7 guests, $520 per night

What's better than staying near Maine's gorgeous Acadia National Park? How about staying inside? This airy, light filled spot sits enjoys 180-degree views of Somes Sound (plus a 700-square-foot wraparound deck), and is the perfect place to use as your home base for day-long hikes and explorations. It also boasts private swimming rocks, a fire pit, picnic area, an outdoor shower, kayaks, a canoe, bikes, and a huge open kitchen.

What guests say: "Don't be fooled by the pictures. This place is even MORE gorgeous than the pictures show! When a place gets 5 stars from everyone who does a review, you wonder whether reviewers are all family members or if they are representing the truth! Well, these 5 stars are well deserved! Everything was as good or better than advertised. Robin responded to all of my notes/questions usually within 5 minutes, the property was amazingly beautiful and private, the wraparound deck was expansive and the view was inspiring...you just did not want to stop looking at the water."

Arches National Park An Airy Adobe Home (With a Hot Tub) Moab, Utah

15 guests, $338 per night

This 3,400 square foot home is within walking distance to downtown, and is airy and spacious enough to house your whole vacation crew. Outside, It boasts a fenced in yard and patio, a fire pit, Adirondack chairs, and outdoor shower, and a hot tub -- which makes for the perfect place to unwind after a long day hiking/biking/exploring Arches (which is just a short drive away).

What guests say: “Gorgeous house, great location with all the amenities! Perfect place for groups that like to ride, hike, relax, bbq, enjoy easy access to town. Safe and secure."

Carlsbad Caverns National Park A Spacious Hangout (with Pac-Man and Ping Pong) Carlsbad, New Mexico

10 guests, $145 per night

Just a short drive to Carlsbad Caverns, this is great and spacious respite after a day of exploring. The real star here is the backyard, which has its own gazebo and a fire pit. Inside, though, you'll find plenty to keep you busy courtesy of what amounts to a mini arcade (ping pong table, Pac-Man machine, and an SNES system).

What guests say: “My family and I enjoyed staying here as we visited nearby attractions Carlsbad Caverns and Guadalupe Mountains. Nice touches like an outdoor fire pit and vintage arcade games. Definitely recommend!”

Glacier National Park The Meadowlark Treehouse Columbia Valley, Montana

4 guests, $429 per night

This whimsical treehouse is a far cry from the sort of arboreal dwelling you might have in mind from childhood. It's a modern, luxurious two-story home built around a giant Douglas Fir, and is only a short drive to Glacier National Park. It's set on five private acres, and features two spiral staircases (one from the ground, another from the first story to the second), and the vista from the two outdoor decks make for one hell of a morning coffee or post-hike happy hour hangout.

What guests say: “A must visit! A great escape that makes you feel that you’re hidden away amongst the trees. Wouldn’t have left the entire weekend except for the fact that the beautiful Glacier National Park was right down the street. Definitely will be back!”

Grand Teton National Park The Abode at Moosehead Cabin Jackson, Wyoming

8 guests, $470 per night

This modern and airy luxury log cabin has everything you need to rest up for and wind down after day trips into Grand Teton (which is just five minutes away). It's also filled with hand-built furniture, equipped with a huge stone fireplace, and treated to some exceptional views of nearby Teton Village and ski slopes.

What guests say: “Robert’s cabin is way more than I expected. I hated to leave! Book it if you can. You won’t regret it.”

Great Smoky Mountains National Park A Mountaintop Oasis with Panoramic Views Sevierville, Tennessee

6 guests, $202 per night

An uninterrupted view of the Smoky Mountains is breathtaking no matter where you're taking it in. But it's a whole lot better if you're doing it from inside an architectural stunner like this one, which sits at the top of a mountain and is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows. Inside, the open concept floor plan is done in a way that feels both spacious and cozy, with a unique fireplace that anchors the center of the living room. Plus, it's also equipped with an outdoor hot tub, where you can rest your bones while soaking up the surroundings after a long day of hiking.

What guests say: “This home looks amazing in pictures — in reality, it is even better. The view is incredible from the second floor deck. It makes for a very, very enjoyable morning cup of coffee. The house itself is also amazing. The open floor plan is ideal for hanging out while cooking, talking to each other while some folks read and others play a board game, or simply having a chat by the fire. The fireplace itself is incredible and wood was provided for us when we arrived.”

Joshua Tree National Park An Architectural Gem Built for Stargazing Twentynine Palms, California

6 guests, $255 per night

Feeling like sleeping in your own private observatory? This incredible artfully designed minimalist steel home in the heart of the desert blends the inside and out with huge windows, and features an incredible outdoor "bedroom" that allows you to drift off literally under the night sky (looking at you, stargazers). If you don't feel like being outside, though, there's also an indoor sleeping area, and plenty of modern amenities that you'll surely appreciate after a hot day exploring nearby Joshua Tree.

What guests say: “This is the best Airbnb I've ever stayed at. The design of the house is extremely artistic, self sustainable, and unique. They thought of everything you need for an oasis in the desert getaway. The property surrounding is mystical and seems like a place where elves would pop out at any moment. 10 out of 10.”

Olympic National Park A Luxurious Estate on 10 Private Acres Port Angeles, Washington

16+ guests, $425 per night

If you're rolling deep, this is a remarkable spot to call home for a few days. With 6,700 square feet of living space, there's plenty of room for 16+ people to stay comfortably, plus an expansive deck and 10 acres of land to roam at your leisure. Inside, you've got a huge kitchen, four flat-screen TVs, three fireplaces, and a game room complete with foosball, air hockey, and ping pong.

What guests say: “Great location, the house is large and wonderful for a large gathering. The grounds are well kept and the deer keep the grass tidy! Very private and quiet. The house was very clean and tidy. It looks like the photos, even better. “

Rocky Mountain National Park A Hillside Cabin with a Sweeping View of Lake Granby Grand Lake, Colorado

9 guests, $392 per night

Although this home is technically a log cabin, it's a far cry from the sort of quaint woodsy hideout you might have in your head. This is a truly luxurious lodge that sits on six acres at the edges of Rocky Mountain National Park, complete with incredible views of Lake Granby (and the surrounding mountains), a huge stone fireplace, a giant gourmet kitchen, and a home theater.

What guests say: “One of the most incredible houses most people will ever be in during their lifetime. Couldn't say enough amazing things about this place. I hope to rent this place once a year for a very long time after this.”

Yellowstone National Park A Luxe Mountain Retreat with a Creekside Hot Tub & Sauna Cooke City-Silver Gate, Montana

10 guests, $725 per night

Nestled on the banks of Soda Butte Creek, this sprawling luxurious rustic home is just minutes from the Northeast entrance to Yellowstone, and has more than enough space to house your whole hiking crew. It's primed for relaxation, with a huge vaulted ceiling living room (with floor-to-ceiling windows), a wraparound covered deck overlooking the creek, a large stone fireplace, and radiant heated wood floors. Plus, just a short walk takes you to the property's creekside hot tub and sauna.

What guests say: “What a wonderful place! Been coming to Cooke City for many years and have had the opportunity to stay in quite a few places, but this one takes the cake. Great location, beautiful views, and thoughtful touches abound. The kitchen, dining area, and living room open into each other and allowed our group of eight to enjoy each others’ company while still having plenty of space to spread out.”

Yosemite National Park The Sweetwater Lodge Yosemite National Park, California

8 guests, $850 per night

Counted as one of the few homes that is inside the gates of Yosemite, this luxe mountain lodge offers all the amenities and comfort you'll need to recharge and relax after days out on the trails. The massive main living room has a wall of windows and 20-foot vaulted ceilings, and connects through to an open dining area and state-of-the-art chef's kitchen. There's even a dedicated game room, complete with a dart board, gaming consoles, ping pong table, and shuffle board.

What guests say: “A magical experience from booking to check-out! The Sweetwater lodge is superbly located just 15 minutes to Yosemite Valley (which is really convenient waking up in time for sunrise at Tunnel View!) and thoughtfully stocked with a ton of awesome amenities. From the game room complete with darts, ping pong, shuffleboard, and Wii, to comfy beds and fully equipped kitchen and a lovely coffee station, it was a great place to get away from it all and still feel at home - well, a luxury version :)”

Zion National Park The Ark Tiny House Virgin, Utah

6 guests, $289 per night

When your backyard is literally a national park, you don't really need much house to keep you comfortable. This vintage style themed tiny home may be modest, but it's got everything you need including a full kitchen, bedroom, large bathroom, bay windows with amazing views, washer/dryer, and a cozy loft. Outside is where you'll really want to hang, though, with multiple lounge areas on the front deck, a fire pit, and a hot tub in back -- perfect for a nighttime soak while stargazing.

What guests say: “We had a wonderful stay at the Ark tiny house! Stargazing and camp fire with s'mores was a highlight! Hot tub was relaxing after a full day of mountain biking. The location is perfect, close to Zion and lots of good mountain bike trails! Would definitely come back!”