20 Stunning Castles You Can Rent on Airbnb—In & Out of the U.S.
Live like royalty in an English castle, Indian palace, or Belgian chateau.
Everyone has a different definition of an epic vacation. For some, a backcountry camping trip is the ultimate best time ever. For others—those who prefer their travel with a side of luxury, history, or fantasy—the most incredible vacation might involve staying in a castle. If you're one of those latter individuals, there's no need to wait for an untold-of number of people to pass away and leave you mysteriously in line for the throne of a monarchy. Instead, you can book the royal quarters of your dreams on Airbnb. And guess what? It doesn't even have to be expensive (though it can be, if you really want to live it up).
We've chosen 20 (yes, 20!) fantastic Airbnbs around the world for anyone who wants a magical castle retreat. U.S.-based castles range from a whimsical fairytale home on Alabama's Gulf Coast to a Bavarian castle bewilderingly situated in northern Vermont, while global options include a history-steeped Irish tower, 10th-century castle in the mountains of Spain, and Indian palace still occupied by the royal family who built it. No matter how far you want to venture from home, there's probably a highly bookable royal residence where you can live out your wildest, most majestic dreams.
Keep scrolling for all the coolest castles you can book on Airbnb.
6 guests/$1,229 per night
There's a castle perched above Lake George in the Adirondack Mountains. And while the entire structure is available to rent, it costs a whopping $8,000-plus dollars per night—so we'd recommend renting the mini castle set beside the larger castle instead. The so-called "castle cottage" is charming enough to satisfy anyone with royal aspirations, despite the smaller size. It has a gray stone exterior with multiple towers, a suitably castle-y interior (hello, pointed arches and wall sconces) with two bedrooms, and a glorious outdoor terrace with majestic views of the lake.
The property also includes a gatehouse that you could choose to rent instead, or the option to rent portions of the larger castle, such as a single luxurious bedroom or an ornately-decorated suite.
What guests say: "The Castle itself is a sight to behold. Beyond beautiful. The view was so spectacular and the Castle Cottage was perfectly situated. John is a welcoming host who has a very laid-back and friendly demeanor. The story behind his vision and execution of building the castle is truly inspirational. Few people could take on such an undertaking. We felt like we were the only people staying there"
8 guests/$688 per night
History and grandeur combine in this unique stay in a 600-year-old tower, situated 20 minutes from Ireland's Kilkenny City. Known as Tubbrid Castle, it was likely originally built to protect a countess from her enemies. Today, however, Tubbrid Castle lives on as an Airbnb. The owners take one rental at a time, so you'll have the whole place to yourself for exploration, and it has three comfortable bedrooms (two with four-poster beds), a luxurious bathtub, a funky kitchen, and cozy wood-burning fireplaces. Outside of the castle, you'll find a field that is said to have played a role in a legendary battle more than a thousand years ago. The plain is still called "Bán an Champa," meaning "the Field of the Encampment," after an army that once camped there, though the countryside surrounding the tower is quite peaceful these days (and perfect for hiking and biking).
What guests say: "It was a true pleasure staying at Tubbrid Castle! The restoration of the property and interior design are impressive—it's a place of great history and also comfortable and stylish, a whole experience. The pictures are very accurate, but the overall scale and beautiful surroundings cannot be captured in mere photos! John and Helen were easy to communicate with, and very accommodating and friendly. I highly recommend this property for a unique experience of medieval and modern!"
2 guests/$140 per night (though hosts can accommodate up to 16 guests)
Take in the Bohemian countryside just outside of Prague from the absolute magic that is this lovingly restored chateau. Walk through the gardens and across the moat to enter the castle, which artfully combines the old and the new. A grand hall with living and dining spaces is made airy with arched ceilings and large windows, and a comfortable library filled with thousands of books features an astonishing contemporary ceiling fresco. The inner courtyard is dramatically surrounded by rows of archways and windows. Each of the property's seven beautiful suites and bedrooms has a different theme that strikes a balance between modern and traditional decor. Reviewers especially seem to love the castle's contemporary art collection—as one guest put it, "You feel as though you’ve been allowed into the art museum after hours and you get to browse at your own pace."
The quoted price is for a single two-person suite, but you can also rent out more rooms if you have a larger group.
What guests say: "You MUST book this Chateaux. It is more than just accommodation, it is also an experience. It is like staying in both a castle and an art gallery. The art collection adorning the walls and spaces (including in the garden) is an art lover's dream. The hosts' ability to mix old and new is nothing short of phenomenal. Their restoration of this amazing building is a celebration of its past and all it can offer in the present. They have retained so much of its authentic charm, which I appreciated. This means it remains very much a living castle, not a 5 star Palace."
3 guests/$132 per night
The cute coastal town of Fairhope, Alabama may not seem like a medieval kingdom, but how else could you explain the presence of the three whimsical castles located just outside of the downtown area? The Fairhope Storybook Castles are definitely more storybook than authentic, particularly Sheldon Castle, which you can rent on Airbnb. It was built by a local construction worker as a home for his family, using leftover materials from other construction projects that ended up giving the castle its colorful patchwork exterior. The stone and tile walls are embellished with everything from old bottles to Civil War shrapnel. Inside, the castle has one bedroom, a kitchenette, and a living and dining area. The real appeal here is the exterior and the grounds, where you can view the property's other castles and check out the ponds, bridges, and other cool structures.
What guests say: "Storybook Castle is truly a wonderful place to stay and visit with multiple castles which are actually artwork themselves. Sitting atop one of the castles is Hendricks the family dragon looking over an enchanted pond and flower garden below. Pagan and Dean are the most friendly, exceptional hosts and the castle rooms are extremely clean and kept well up to date with all of the amenities. The location is perfect and very close to shopping and great restaurants."
10 guests/$347 per night
This 10th-century Catalonian castle comes with sweeping views of the surrounding mountains. The renovated building has five bedrooms and three bathrooms (perfect for a larger group), plus a living room, dining room, kitchen, and terrace. The tranquil setting is a peaceful place to hike, bike, and climb, or check out waterfalls and other natural wonders. Just note that the rural location may take some time to get to (and there will be a steep walk from the car), and the hosts recommend bringing food with you since the nearest grocery store is not particularly close.
What guests say: "Our group of 8 long-time friends had an absolutely wonderful stay at Castell de Llaes. Our hosts...were fantastic—very responsive and always friendly and ready to share their knowledge about this unique property, its history, and the Catalan region in general. The property itself is as described- incredibly historical and authentic yet also comfortable. It truly was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for all of us."
8 guests/$1,641 per night
No visit to Italy's romantic Amalfi Coast is complete without a stop in the stunning town of Positano. But if you want to experience the popular spot with a little historical twist, book this 1300s tower set atop Positano's picturesque cliffs, overlooking the sea. The Airbnb, which is called "Torre Silja," was once used as part of a defense system against pirates, though you'd never know from its luxuriously renovated interior. The tower has three beautiful bedrooms and multiple large, stylish living spaces with modern decor. Still, you'll likely find yourself spending most of your time out on the four terraces and outdoor seating areas, where the coastal views are the most stunning. Breakfast is included in the price of your stay, as is housekeeping.
What guests say: "This was possibly the most beautiful place I have ever stayed. The location is perfect. The house is a very short walk to the center of town, but has a secluded location on a rocky point. There is a lovely small beach just down below. The outdoor areas of the house have some of the best views that I have ever seen. I highly recommend having dinner at the house, it was a highlight of our trip. Maria was wonderful to communicate with and arranged for anything we liked, from boat charters to dinner reservations. I felt like we had better concierge service than we would have at any hotel. I can’t wait to come back and stay for a longer time!"
6 guests/$1,184 per night
This castle's hosts call it "a perfect yet rare example of 1920s filmic storybook architecture," and it really does deliver a rare kind of storybook charm. Situated in Los Angeles's Laurel Canyon neighborhood, the three-bedroom home is surrounded by oak trees and bougainvillea. Its gated grounds are dotted with gardens, courtyards, seating areas, a deck, a fire pit, and a ridiculously gorgeous pool area. Inside, you get two totally separate living spaces (one on each floor), plus a number of incredible details like a marble steam shower, tunnel, cave, and fireplaces.
What guests say: "Beautiful castle with lovely manicured garden, pool with deck and fire pit, as well as plenty of hidden nooks to relax and read situated in a quiet neighborhood in the canyon. We enjoyed a great holiday weekend on this fun property. Debra made sure everything was just right for our stay."
2 guests/$173 per night
A romantic getaway that's not for the faint of heart, the Falcon's Keep Airbnb is located in the Chateau de Froidcour's tallest tower, with a whopping 84 stairs to climb in order to reach the one-bedroom suite. But if you can handle the stairs, you'll be rewarded with beautiful views of the Ambleve valley that make it all feel worthwhile. The castle hails from the 20th century, and the hosts will tell you all about the events the chateau witnessed during the Battle of the Bulge. Surrounded by quiet countryside, it's a great place for walks and contemplation for anyone planning a trip to the Ardennes.
What guests say: "THIS IS AN AMAZING PLACE!!! We LOVED staying here and are already trying to figure out the next time we can stay! It’s in a castle which is amazing all on its own but the history itself is fascinating. The family was so warm and welcoming—sharing stories and explaining the history of the castle and the surrounding area. If you are interested in WWII history - then don’t think twice about staying here!! The place was clean and neat, well stocked and full of amenities. Will definitely be returning in the future! Thank you so much for an amazing stay!!"
16 guests/$815 per night
If you're visiting Porto, it's worth leaving the beaten path to stay in Santa Marta de Portuzelo Castle, which is a 40-minute drive from the Porto airport. The Manueline-style castle has elements dating back as far as the 12th century, giving you the sense of truly inhabiting a historical place. Nine of the building's 12 bedrooms are available to Airbnb guests (and each includes a private bathroom), along with a chapel, tower, three living rooms, two dining rooms, and a kitchen. You get views of the nearby Atlantic and the Lima River from the castle. Outside, you'll find gardens full of citrus, olive, palm, and fig trees, a 16th-century fountain, a dovecote, and a tunnel, as well as an outdoor pool. The village of Santa Marta is nearby, if you care to visit.
What guests say: "This is a dream castle! The rooms are spectacular, with amazing and spacious bathrooms and really beautiful and antique furniture. Really loved the kitchen! Well equipped and everything you need. The pool area is very lush with beautiful orange trees and grass everywhere. The garden and surrounding area is also sooo spectacular with flowers and so well kept. The views are also magnificent and the river is just a 10 minute walk. It was such a lovely experience. We couldn't have asked for something better than this."
8 guests/$734 per night
This castle only looks like it belongs in Germany's Bavaria; it's actually located on 20 lush acres in northern Vermont, within striking distance of Jay Peak, Crystal Lake State Park, and Lake Willoughby. With six bedrooms and four bathrooms, there's plenty of room to spread out. The interior is decorated and designed to go with the castle theme, with everything from fireplaces to arched windows and doors, wood and wrought iron details, and ornate lighting to make you feel like you've traveled back in time. The kitchen features a giant stove, and there's a game room with shuffleboard and foosball tables and a bar. Outside, you'll find a hot tub, fire pit, and seating area. The house comes with some extra items that are nice to have, too, like kayaks and paddling gear.
What guests say: "This was truly an unforgettable experience. We really enjoyed our stay and were so comfortable as well as at ease in the castle. We were impressed with all the little details, decor, and amazing landscape and mountain views. This was a memorable experience for both the adults and the kids. We enjoyed sitting on the balcony watching and listening to birds against the backdrop of beautiful mountains. We enjoyed the hot tub, kayaking, fishing, and playing corn hole."
16 guests/$1,127 per night
With 11 decorated bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, your large group of friends family members will love having the run of Castle Eden, which dates back to the early 1700s. Upon entering the Jacobean castle, you'll see a showstopping grand staircase, winding its way toward the domed skylight overhead. Stick to the ground floor to discover the 32-seat formal dining room, living room, lounge, and kitchen (all elegantly appointed), or relax in the bedrooms on the upper floors—but perhaps the coolest part of the castle is the converted dungeon with a pool table and bar. Outside the castle, 14 acres of beautiful countryside are yours to explore, including manicured gardens, a seating area, and a truly luxurious hot tub.
What guests say: "I am beyond lost for words where to even start to describe The Castle—it is everything you could possibly want and much much more. As far as Airbnbs go, the property is fully equipt for a large party and the magic of the castle just speaks for itself, as you will spend most of your time gawping at the intriguing features and the beauty right in front of you. One weekend is simply just not enough, we will definitely be back. Thank you again!"
16 guests/$2,509 per night
Truly live the royal lifestyle at Smithmore Castle in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The castle is perched atop a mountain peak on a 100-plus-acre estate, which means you get phenomenal views. The castle courtyard has a beautiful fountain and open-air deck. Inside, the rooms are lavish, grand, and comfortable, with seven bedrooms for up to 16 guests. Wander the common spaces and enjoy elegant details like marble floors, Swarovski crystal chandeliers, fine art, and a huge three-story fireplace, or duck out onto the balconies to take in the surroundings. Your stay includes a balcony breakfast and a three-course dinner in the dining room, prepared by the in-house gourmet chef, as any royal stay should.
What guests say: "BRAVO!!! WOW!! If I died and gone to heaven this is where I would want to end up. In the clouds to a view of the world at my fingertips. The house was breathtaking, accommodations of the rooms were thoughtful and comfortable. We had a great night sleep and slept with our balcony doors open. Just to wake up to the birds chirping a melody to us. I can see why so many couples love it here, the fireplaces, 360 view and architectural charm... It just transports you. I love all the Castle Decor and unique touches throughout the house... But the true gem of this already scenic storybook stay is Chef Benjamin. I honestly need an hour or so to just write a review on him. To sum it up, absolutely PHENOMENAL. Hands down one of the best Chef Pairings and combinations of dishes to shock your palate."
6 guests/$321 per night
A 19th-century Victorian shooting lodge turned Airbnb, Balintore Castle is tradition at its finest; according to the owner, there's been a castle in this spot since the Middle Ages. Still, while Balintore is only a few hundred years old, it has an unmistakably fairytale appearance. Its location in a remote Highland glen, just a few miles from Cairngorms National Park, is also astonishingly magical, making it a perfect home base for wandering the hills, doing some serious outdoor adventuring, or just sitting outside and taking it all in. The castle itself is still undergoing an ambitious restoration, so if you choose to stay here, you'll have access to the former kitchen wing (now a comfortable three-bedroom apartment) rather than the rest of the castle. However, if you wish to tour the other sections of the castle, you can ask the owner, housekeeper, or builder to show you around.
What guests say: "I can't recommend Balintore Castle enough. It is one of the most incredible places to stay. It is in the middle of nowhere in the Scottish highlands overlooking some of the most beautiful landscapes imaginable. The castle is incredible with a host to match. When you stay there you truly feel as though you stepped back in time yet still retain all the modern conveniences of an Airbnb. The rooms were spacious and well furnished. The floors were heated and the bathroom had a gigantic tub. The food was delicious and there was even Wi-Fi out in the middle of nowhere. David the host went above and beyond to make sure we were taken care of and even gave us an in-depth tour of what he was working on in the unfinished portion of the house. If you're visiting Scotland and want to see its more rugged wild side, book your stay at Balintore. You won't regret it."
3 guests/$40 per night
Stay with a royal family in this 18th-century palace turned hotel, located in the heart of Jaisalmer's old city. The architecture is absolutely stunning, from the vaulted ceilings and domes to the carved stone pillars and ornamental courtyards. While you're just renting a room here, you have access to all the courtyards, plus the balcony, rooftop, and common areas including the historic main hall. Breakfast is included with your room, and you can enjoy meals at the palace's restaurant, or request room service.
If this specific room isn't available when you want to visit, or if you need to book additional rooms for traveling companions, the Airbnb also has three other rooms available: the Govardhan Mahal room, Nandani Mahal room, and Sultan Mahal room.
What guests say: "Naachna haveli is a place that makes you traverse through the lanes of the Royals of Jaisalmer with its own descendants. This Haveli is owned by the Royals themselves and a portion of it has been converted to provide accommodation to the travellers. With an incredible blend of the finest historical architecture and the modern amenities, this place will leave you awestruck as you would be able to reverberate the chords of the past with the present. The carvings on the walls, the madhubani paintings here and there and the finest antiques would definitely make you feel like a prince/princess for a while!! The hospitality of the staff is also commendable. [Its] own [rooftop] restaurant serves you with various cuisines to quench your appetite..5/5 to this property!!"
5 guests/$106 per night
For a royal theme with a camping feel, Lake Livingston Castle has you covered. The property has two structures, the castle and a guest house, both inspired by medieval German architecture. The castle's upstairs bedroom area is decked out with a canopy bed and throne seating area. The guest house has a lofted sleeping area, too (with a double and twin bed), plus its first floor houses the property's only bathroom and a kitchenette with a refrigerator, hot plate, and eating nook (but no oven or stove). Most of your cooking will take place outdoors, where you have access to a grill, smoker, fire pit, and picnic table. When you're ready to leave the castle area, your rental comes with the option to use the neighborhood boat ramp and dock for swimming, boating, fishing, and other lakeside activities.
What guests say: "This is [an] incredibly beautiful and unique place to stay. It’s bigger than it looks in the photos! The property has a nice bit of wooded green space to admire. This is described as rustic, and it truly is! If you stay in the castle, you have to go outside and downstairs to the guesthouse to use the bathroom. The place needs a little love, but overall it was a very comfortable and magical getaway!"
3 guests/$203 per night
Sign up to be the only guests at Castello di Ferrano, a 19th-century castle in the Tuscan countryside, and find yourself sleeping in the oldest part of the historical building. There's so much beauty here, from the lush gardens, olive trees, terrace views, and swimming pool outside the castle, to the interior with its gorgeously detailed ceiling frescoes and antique decor. Go for a walk or swim, let the host show you around the castle, and taste some of the foods made on the property's farm. When you're ready to rejoin the hustle and bustle of the city, it's an easy trip to Florence from the Castello.
What guests say: "Everything was even better than the listing and photos. Stunning apartment in the oldest part of the castle, breathtaking views of the valley, easy drive to Florence/Siena/Arezzo/etc. It was the highlight of our honeymoon. If you are thinking 'hmm, a castle might be too dark and drafty and spooky,' you are wrong - it is super cozy and charming. Sara, the youngest daughter of the family who owns and lives in the castle, was an incredibly gracious host. She speaks excellent English, is very responsive, and is a very gifted storyteller. The few requests we had she went above and beyond to help us. Do NOT pass up the chance to have a tasting of the products the family produces from their garden and olive groves, and definitely ask for a tour of the other parts of the castle! We want to go back as soon as we can."
2 guests/$153 per night (though an extra bed can be arranged)
Explore the Burgundy region of France from this canalside castle in a peaceful town, not far from Dijon. Guests describe Loungecourt Castle as warm and welcoming, despite the grand architecture and antique decor, so it's truly a place to relax. Your Airbnb booking comes with a bedroom fit for a king or queen with views of the moat and village square. When you're not sitting by your personal fireplace, you can explore the rest of the castle and its grounds, including ornately decorated living and dining spaces, two courtyards, beautiful gardens, and a large park area.
While this listing is for the property's Catherine de Medici room, the hosts also rent out a handful of other rooms and suites in the castle, including the four-person La Tour master suite and four additional two-person bedrooms: Louis XVI room, Charles IX room, Angelique room, and the La Venise room.
What guests say: "If you’ve never slept in a Castle, here’s your chance! What a stunning moment when you approach the Chateau. An emerald green moat and two fierce dog gargoyles greet you. The sheer scope of grandeur and history stirs your soul. Every room is an envelope of history oozing with romantic notions. You must go and see yourself back in a time of Kings!"
10 guests/$495 per night
Affectionately titled "Redwall Castle" after the celebrated Brian Jacques novels, this large 1930s home not far from Washington, D.C. is designed to look like a castle and set on 6 acres of land. While the exterior of the house screams "castle," the interior mostly looks like a sprawling, comfortable house with a few special details. It has five bedrooms, a small kitchen, and two dining rooms, as well as a movie theater and a secret room that kids especially will be excited to discover. Outside, you can walk on the beautiful grounds, or take advantage of the covered patio and fire pit.
What guests say: "Charming, historic place with many books and crannies. Read the details and all will be well. No first floor bath (up the spiral staircase). Especially like the patio with an awning and a covered portico. Great for outdoor dining even in a rain storm!"
4 guests/$129 per night
"It’s not every day one gets to stay in such a well-preserved 700+-year-old castle!" exclaimed one guest about their stay at Wasserschloss Unsleben, a castle in a small Bavarian village. Complete with a moat, half-timbered construction, and rounded stone towers, the building truly looks like a fairytale come to life. If you wish to stay here, you'll have your choice of two apartments; the one listed here has two genuinely lovely bedrooms, a kitchen, a dining area, and an extremely castle-y spiral staircase. There's also an option to rent the one-bedroom Falkennest apartment perched high up in a tower, though note that this option has a fireplace and electric heater but no central heating, so you might want to rent the primary castle apartment listed here during colder weather. No matter which apartment you rent, this is a beautiful place to experience history, take walks in the garden and Unsleben village, and enjoy your time in Bavaria.
What guests say: "This is directly out of a fairytale! Pictures don't do it justice as it is like stepping back in time. Viktoria was happy to share the history of the castle with us and everything was perfect, even down to the Gummi Bear treats on the bed. We recommend this to anyone who is looking for a once in a lifetime experience."
12 guests/$604 per night
While this isn't exactly an authentic medieval castle (it's located a few hours outside of Seattle, after all), the Lavendar Castle really leans into its theme for a fun stay that both kids and adults will enjoy. The house is round in shape, with a tower structure in front, and set beside a lavender field and fire pit. The decor includes items like suits of armor, wrought iron chandeliers, spears, and other items that make you feel like you're in the Middle Ages. A long dining table is the perfect place for a feast, and a large fireplace makes things cozy. A game room is stuffed with castle-themed costumes for kids and adults, plus movies, games, and toys that fit with the theme as well.
While the castle technically has enough space to sleep 12 people, it actually only has two dedicated bedrooms. In addition to the bedrooms, there's a twin-sized trundle bed in an upstairs seating area, two fold-down couches in the game room, and the option to request blow-up mattresses—so you might want to come with a slightly smaller crowd if everyone wants a real bed.
What guests say: "Beautiful and unique space with fun touches including costumes, decor, and medieval-themed games and dvds. Beverly was kind and communicative, it was a pleasure working with her! The location has grocery stores, fast food, restaurants, coffee stands, and even Costco all within a few minutes' drive. Very convenient!"