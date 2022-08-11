20 Stunning Castles You Can Rent on Airbnb—In & Out of the U.S.

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Everyone has a different definition of an epic vacation. For some, a backcountry camping trip is the ultimate best time ever. For others—those who prefer their travel with a side of luxury, history, or fantasy—the most incredible vacation might involve staying in a castle. If you're one of those latter individuals, there's no need to wait for an untold-of number of people to pass away and leave you mysteriously in line for the throne of a monarchy. Instead, you can book the royal quarters of your dreams on Airbnb. And guess what? It doesn't even have to be expensive (though it can be, if you really want to live it up).

We've chosen 20 (yes, 20!) fantastic Airbnbs around the world for anyone who wants a magical castle retreat. U.S.-based castles range from a whimsical fairytale home on Alabama's Gulf Coast to a Bavarian castle bewilderingly situated in northern Vermont, while global options include a history-steeped Irish tower, 10th-century castle in the mountains of Spain, and Indian palace still occupied by the royal family who built it. No matter how far you want to venture from home, there's probably a highly bookable royal residence where you can live out your wildest, most majestic dreams.

Keep scrolling for all the coolest castles you can book on Airbnb.