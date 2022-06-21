9 Incredible Vacation Rentals in Orlando for Big Groups

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

As you may well know, Orlando is home to some of the world’s best theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay, and SeaWorld, each of which offer endless days of adventures. But the sprawling metro area is not all thrilling rides and long lines. There are also gorgeous parks of the non-themed variety, fun museums (the World Chocolate Museum, anyone?), tons of golf courses, water sports and boat tours, and amazing restaurants.

All of this to say: Kids aren’t the only ones who will appreciate a getaway to this Florida vacation spot, especially if you’re there with a bunch of people you really like. (Whether that’s friends, family, or a mix is a decision only you can make.)

And though Orlando has over 120,000 hotel rooms, sometimes after a long day of non-stop fun, it’s nice to throw your Mouse ears on the bed of a place that feels like home—especially if that home has swimming pools and waterparks and poolside bars and golf courses. To help you find all that and more, we’ve rounded up the best group-friendly Airbnbs in and around Orlando—perfect for Disney fans and non-enthusiasts alike.