9 Incredible Vacation Rentals in Orlando for Big Groups
As you may well know, Orlando is home to some of the world’s best theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay, and SeaWorld, each of which offer endless days of adventures. But the sprawling metro area is not all thrilling rides and long lines. There are also gorgeous parks of the non-themed variety, fun museums (the World Chocolate Museum, anyone?), tons of golf courses, water sports and boat tours, and amazing restaurants.
All of this to say: Kids aren’t the only ones who will appreciate a getaway to this Florida vacation spot, especially if you’re there with a bunch of people you really like. (Whether that’s friends, family, or a mix is a decision only you can make.)
And though Orlando has over 120,000 hotel rooms, sometimes after a long day of non-stop fun, it’s nice to throw your Mouse ears on the bed of a place that feels like home—especially if that home has swimming pools and waterparks and poolside bars and golf courses. To help you find all that and more, we’ve rounded up the best group-friendly Airbnbs in and around Orlando—perfect for Disney fans and non-enthusiasts alike.
8 guests/$296 per night
“Adventure Awaits” at this townhouse by the same name, which is located in a prime location if you plan on visiting the Disney Parks (which you are, right?). The home has four bedrooms and three baths and a full gym, and all of the spaces are clean and uncluttered with comfortable beds, big bathrooms, and plenty of storage. Head to the community clubhouse to work out at the gym, take a dip in the pool, relax on a sun lounger, or soak in the hot tub. Traveling with kids? The host also provides a pack and play, high chair, and strollers.
What guests say: “This was a great place to stay. The location was perfect for groceries, gas, shopping, and the amusement parks. We had plenty of space for our 6 family members but could have comfortably brought a few more. The owners were incredibly responsive to any of our questions or requests and even brought us a gift partway through our stay. Check-in was a breeze. We would gladly stay in Travis and Kelsey's home again.”
14 guests/$958 per night
Do some people in your group want to spend the day at the park while others want to play golf and others just want to lounge by the pool? Golden Bear Retreat is the perfect compromise. The modern villa is located in Reunion Resort overlooking the Tradition golf course by Jack Nicklaus, and it’s just a few miles from the Disney parks. Plus, the living area opens to a lanai with a private pool and in-ground jacuzzi (also with views of the greens). Want to chill out with a movie? There’s a theater room for that.
What guests say: “The house had an awesome pool area and view of the golf course. The open concept made the house even more spacious. Plenty of beds made it comfortable for a large group.”
14 guests/$455 per night
If some people in your group appreciate an over-the-top themed bedroom and others would rather relax in rooms with more of a hotel vibe, click “reserve” on this six-bedroom home. While most of the bedrooms are “normal,” there is also one that is Mickey and Minnie Mouse themed and another that’s all about The Incredibles (perfect for kids since there are bunk beds as well as a queen bed). The game room—complete with a pool table, air hockey table, foosball table, and arcade games—has a Star Wars theme, and there’s also a loft area with a large screen and projector. The home has a private pool and hot tub, but since it’s located in a resort, you’ll also have access to a community pool, water slide, lazy river, gym, and cafe.
What guests say: “Had the best time in this house. There is so much to do at the house that it’s perfect to just relax and spend time with family. There was more than enough room for everyone, and the home was even better than the pictures. Also, the owner is very responsive. We’ve stayed in several homes around Orlando, and we enjoyed this one the most!”
10 guests/$242 per night
The biggest perk of this four-bedroom villa with all of the comforts of home is that it’s just 3 miles from Disney World, but the fun doesn’t stop there. It also has a private heated pool (with a large outdoor TV so you can watch the game while floating in the water), a fully equipped kitchen perfect for big dinners, smart TVs in every bedroom, and a game room with PS4, a 65-inch TV, a pool table, air hockey, arcade games, and much more. And just in case that somehow isn’t enough to keep you entertained, you can also take advantage of the resort amenities, including a large hot tub, saunas, mini-golf, tennis courts, a Tiki bar, and bikes for rent.
What guests say: “We had an amazing stay at Adrian’s place! The home is very clean and well-appointed. We really enjoyed using the pool and game room during our downtime! The resort was fun for our kids to explore; they enjoyed playing mini-golf and checking out the nature trails.”
11 guests/$454 per night
The hosts may describe “The Salty Chateau” as a “cottage,” but this isn’t some Goldilocks and the Three Bears b.s. The cozy beach-themed 5-bedroom home inside of Margaritaville has a private pool and hot tub with waterway views, a retro game room, smart TVs in every room, and plenty of space for relaxing. When you get sick of chilling out, wander around the resort, which has a water park, “spa and beach club,” bars and restaurants, and more. Plus, it’s just minutes from all of the theme parks.
What guests say: “We had a wonderful stay. The house was beautiful, clean, and spacious, with more than enough room for our family of 5. We enjoyed the pool and pool games so much. As a business traveler, hotels are usually my first choice, but our stay at this home gave us the room and privacy we needed with the luxuries of being at a five-star hotel.”
10 guests/$442 per night
The best part about this 5-bedroom home is probably its proximity to Universal Studios, but it doesn’t hurt that it is also sleek and modern and has a private pool overlooking a lake. Have a boat? You can park it in the boat slip right in front of the house. The home is also spacious and clean with comfortable beds, water views from the bedrooms, modern appliances, a giant soaking tub, and an indoor electric fireplace.
What guests say: “Diana’s property was beautiful, spacious, and in a great private location right next to the theme parks. Would recommend the property to anyone looking for a location close to the parks!”
16 guests/$482 per night
Gather the whole gang ‘cause this home inside of Solara Resort has room for everyone and is made for hanging out and entertaining. The living space is open and airy, with a kitchen equipped with everything a home chef could need and more (pressure cooker, air fryer, etc.). The outdoor space is perfect for lounging thanks to the sizable deck with a private pool and spa overlooking the water. If people need a break from each other, they can find tons of space at the resort, where guests can enjoy amenities like swimming pools, jacuzzis, a fitness center, soccer fields, basketball courts, restaurants, bars, and coffee shops.
What guests say: “Totally recommend this vacation home for your family or friends’ vacation getaway. The house was spacious, clean, and it accommodated 16 of us, and it did not feel crowded. My family and I consider our Sunnyland vacation home to be one of the best family vacation homes we've experienced in a long time.”
8 guests/$377 per night
You don’t have to leave Pluto at home if you rent this pet-friendly, 4-bedroom home inside of the Emerald Island Resort. It’s just a short drive to Disney World and has everything you need for hanging out pre- and post-park, including a well appointed kitchen, a pool and spa, a private patio area overlooking the lake and nature reserve (no neighbors!), and a game room with a four-person air hockey table, foosball table, and old school arcade machine. You can also take advantage of the resort amenities, including tennis courts, a sand volleyball court, walking trails, bike rentals, a huge pool, a poolside Tiki bar, a fitness center, mini-golf, and more.
What guests say: “This is honestly the best Airbnb I’ve ever stayed at. It’s a very peaceful area, the home is lovely, and the vibe here is the perfect atmosphere for anyone that wants to take a vacation. Having a private pool is a must for anyone looking to cool off on these hot summer-like days. Ron was beyond helpful and communicative. I’m actually disappointed I can’t rate above 5 stars. If I were in this area again, I’d definitely book with Ron again.”
16 guests/$428 per night
This 9-bedroom home sleeps up to 22 people and has a private pool and spa, a Star Wars-themed game room with a pool table, air hockey, and pop-a-shot, and a clean, modern kitchen perfect for group dinners—but the community amenities are the true star of the show. Champion Gate is home to a 20,000-square-foot clubhouse with a huge resort-style pool with air-conditioned cabanas and poolside service, water slides, a lazy river, splash park, state-of-the-art fitness center, and a Tiki bar. There is also an 18-hole golf course, volleyball courts, and tennis courts. Just try to be bored at this place. Just try.
What guests say: “One of the best hosts I have encountered! The home is BEAUTIFUL! If I could, I would give ten stars. There was plenty of space for my family of 16. Anything that we needed, the house provided. There was plenty of kitchenware and utensils for us to use. The pool area was very nice, and the grill was a nice touch.”