Incredible Airbnbs Around the World, Recommended by Travel TikTokers

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

I have to confess that I spend my nights mindlessly scrolling through my TikTok feed. If you’re not already a fan of the app, I promise you it’s not all teenagers attempting dance challenges. In fact, the algorithm does a great job curating the content that you’re actually interested in (or didn’t know you were). My latest obsession are videos of travelers sharing their favorite Airbnb stays, showcasing every little detail about why they loved them. One second I can be touring a beautiful apartment with incredible ocean views and the next I’m learning about a charming cabin in the middle of the woods. Needless to say, it gets me in quite the trip-planning mood.

If you’re also looking for some fresh travel inspiration, we reached out to globe-trotting TikTokers Sally Nguyen (@sallytrubella) and Julia Randall (@staysandgetaways), who shared some of the coolest Airbnbs they’ve stayed in across the country and around the world.