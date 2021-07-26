Incredible Airbnbs Around the World, Recommended by Travel TikTokers
From a charming Virginia cottage to a beautiful apartment with sprawling ocean views in Greece, two globe-trotting TikTokers reveal some of their favorite Airbnbs.
I have to confess that I spend my nights mindlessly scrolling through my TikTok feed. If you’re not already a fan of the app, I promise you it’s not all teenagers attempting dance challenges. In fact, the algorithm does a great job curating the content that you’re actually interested in (or didn’t know you were). My latest obsession are videos of travelers sharing their favorite Airbnb stays, showcasing every little detail about why they loved them. One second I can be touring a beautiful apartment with incredible ocean views and the next I’m learning about a charming cabin in the middle of the woods. Needless to say, it gets me in quite the trip-planning mood.
If you’re also looking for some fresh travel inspiration, we reached out to globe-trotting TikTokers Sally Nguyen (@sallytrubella) and Julia Randall (@staysandgetaways), who shared some of the coolest Airbnbs they’ve stayed in across the country and around the world.
Julia: Tucked away in the countryside of Western New York, this renovated Morton style barn pulls together both vintage & industrial design features in an artistic & inspiring setting unlike any other. Panoramic views of the Letchworth Highlands surround the barn and offer up a perfect backdrop for coffee at sunrise or wine at sunset. Features we loved: floor to ceiling glass pane garage doors, luxurious double shower heads, a soaker tub, proximity to hiking trails, and Cappuccino the miniature cow!
Sally: This apartment was very convenient as it was within walking distance to Vatican City and many food options and restaurants just outside the door. Perfect for a big group!
Julia: This urban treehouse escape is an artistic masterpiece at the edge of Arabia Mountain State Park. It’s a romantic hideaway full of grand & opulent touches and has access to a private trail that leads to the state park’s myriad walking trails. Our favorite aspect was sitting on the balcony of the treehouse listening to the birds chirping in the morning and then star gazing in the evening.
Sally: The apartment is all about the view from the balcony and the roof, and its location [conveniently] close to the beach and restaurants. At night we would sit on the balcony, sip a glass of wine, and enjoy the view.
Julia: This luxurious one bedroom cabin sits along the babbling Goshen River in Rockbridge Baths, Virginia. From Adirondack chairs nestled by the riverside, a fire pit for s’mores, and gas stovetop & grill, to automatic blinds and heated bathroom floors (my favorite detail), the Maury River Treehouse has it all and is the perfect place to unplug and unwind. Our general rule of thumb when traveling is to never return to the same place twice, but this place is the exception to the rule as we are planning an upcoming third stay.
Sally: The location is wonderful to get to both Oia and Fira (the best of both worlds). [The apartment is] Incredibly spacious, comfortable, and clean. The owner was so helpful and we loved that it was walking distance from the town.