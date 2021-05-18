9 Airbnbs You Can Still Rent for a Last-Minute Memorial Day Weekend Getaway

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Are you and your friends fully vaccinated? Great! Then you’re ready to book a Memorial Day Weekend group getaway. And though it’s a bit last minute, there’s still time to score a great spot to finally catch up and have a blast like the good old days. Whether you’re looking to stay in the woods or steps from the beach, we’ve tracked down nine incredible properties still available to book for the long holiday weekend.

Just a heads up: Some of these might be already booked for Memorial Day by the time you’re reading this. They’re definitely worth keeping on your radar for future plans, though!