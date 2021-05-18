9 Airbnbs You Can Still Rent for a Last-Minute Memorial Day Weekend Getaway
Are you and your friends fully vaccinated? Great! Then you’re ready to book a Memorial Day Weekend group getaway. And though it’s a bit last minute, there’s still time to score a great spot to finally catch up and have a blast like the good old days. Whether you’re looking to stay in the woods or steps from the beach, we’ve tracked down nine incredible properties still available to book for the long holiday weekend.
Just a heads up: Some of these might be already booked for Memorial Day by the time you’re reading this. They’re definitely worth keeping on your radar for future plans, though!
Phoenix, Arizona
If Arizona is in your short list of places to visit, this is the perfect excuse to get there. This charming house offers the perfect space and location for a friend reunion. If you’re staying in, its equipped with a full kitchen and the huge patio area for al fresco happy hours and dinners. And if exploring the city is on the itinerary, it’s also located just a short distance from Downtown Phoenix’s restaurants, galleries, and shops.
Chicago, Illinois
Conveniently located in Wrigleyville, Chicago, this cozy three bedroom greystone will make you and your friends feel right at home. The apartment is fully equipped with a washer and dryer, wi-fi, dishwasher, parking, and even has a study for anyone who might need to log on to a Zoom meeting during their stay.
Shandaken, New York
Heading Upstate? This apartment offers space for six guests and has access to the Catskill Seasons Inn pool, restaurant, and outdoor area, which makes it the perfect place to unwind after a long hike. If you’re planning to cook, the kitchen is fully equipped with everything you need and there’s also an area for campfires so don’t forget to pack your s’mores ingredients.
Big Bear, California
Located in Big Bear City, this huge cabin has scenic views of nature all around, making it the perfect setting for both your morning meditation and sunset happy hours. You’re also steps from all manner of activities like hiking, biking and kayaking so come prepared for lots of outdoor adventures.
Moss Beach, California
Spend the long weekend close to the beach in this elegant four bedroom house, which boasts several outdoor areas that make it feel spacious enough for everyone to both have their own nooks to relax solo or enjoy quality time together. Located just steps from Moss Beach, it’s also quite close to plenty of delicious restaurants and charming shops.
Joshua Tree, California
Another Joshua Tree jem! This beautiful home—which looks as though it jumped right out of a Pinterest mood board—is the peaceful retreat you’re looking for. The open concept layout and the alluring outdoor area makes it the ideal place to relax and chill with friends and family. Whether you’re looking to spend your days hiking or just lounging inside, this is a can’t-miss home base.
Phoenix, Arizona
If your plan is to spend all day chilling by a pool, this elegant property in Scottsdale, Arizona is ready for you. It’s perfectly suited to accommodate up to six guests and is also near Old Town—a great area to explore if you’re looking to do some shopping and/or try new restaurants.
Big Bear Lake, California
Just minutes from Big Bear Lake, this beautiful two story cabin makes for an excellent retreat to unwind with nature. Hit the hiking or biking trails during the day and come back to grill up dinner in the private backyard surrounded by gorgeous trees. The home boasts three bedrooms, including one with its own private balcony.
Long Beach, California
Need to recharge near the beach? This spot’s for you. Located in the Arts District of downtown Long Beach, it’s within spitting distance to tons of great restaurants, shops, and more. In terms of amenities, you have two bedrooms (one of which features two queen beds), two dining areas, a cozy patio, and a fully equipped kitchen to show off all those cooking skills you honed during lockdown.
