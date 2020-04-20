Celebrate 4/20 With Potent Discounts on Top-Notch Portable Vapes

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Though this year's 4/20 festivities may look a little different for many of us, there's no reason not to smoke 'em if you got 'em while socially isolating and hanging at home. And if you're looking for a bonus reason to celebrate this most hallowed of days for cannabis consumption, one of the most popular vaporizer makers out there is offering deep discounts on some of its best-selling products.

To honor 4/20, Air Vape is offering "high discounts" on some of its most popular (and top rated) portable vaporizers through the end of April. The company -- which makes models for both dry herb and oil usage -- has earned high praise from newcomers and old pros alike for its easy to use products that are both ultra-portable and for delivering reliably rich vapor. If you're in the market for a newer, better vaping experience, here are the big deals to get after right now.

Get the AirVape X for $99 ($80 off): This is the brand's signature dry herb vape, which boasts a slim profile and a nifty digital temperature and status display. You can also pick from the Special Edition or Artists Edition models (which are a bit more colorful than standard black), but those carry a slightly higher price tag. [Use code AVX42020 to get the deal]

Get the AirVape OM for $59 ($40 off): Looking for an ultra-portable vape for oils or concentrates? The ultra-discreet OM has you covered, and even comes with a built-in keyring. [Use code OM42020 to get the deal]

Get the AirVape Legacy for $149 ($100 off): This is AirVape's latest offering, which it considers its most advanced dry herb vape to date thanks to its ultra-fast heat-up time and wireless charging capability. And while it's not shipping quite yet, you can currently get a hefty discount when you place a pre-order. [Use code LGY42020 to get the deal]

Head to AirVape and scope out the savings.