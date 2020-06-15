All-Clad Just Kicked Off Its Biggest Factory Sale Ever, and the Discounts Are Huge

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Considering most of us have become more familiar than ever with our stock of kitchen gear (or lack thereof) over the past couple months, you may have made a mental list of the pots, pans, and various other cooking essentials due for an upgrade once the moment was right. Well, we're here to tell you that moment is most definitely right, because All-Clad just kicked off its biggest factory sale ever, and is offering steep discounts on a huge selection of premium cookware and BBQ must-haves.

From now through June 17, All-Clad -- the renowned manufacturer of chef-caliber cookware, kitchen accessories, utensils, and more -- is running its biggest ever VIP Factory Seconds Sale, with over 300 different items on discount, including nearly 100 products that have never been offered before. There are bargains to be had on entire cookware sets, individual pots, pans, bakeware, flatware, and even appliances like immersion blenders and toaster ovens -- and some discounts are well over 50% off. In other words, if you're in the market for top-notch kitchen necessities and on a budget, now's the time to act.

Much of what's up for grabs is discounted due to either packaging damage or "second quality" irregularities (meaning they aren't quite perfect enough to sell in a regular retail setting). However, all defects are cosmetic, and won't affect function.

You can scope out the full range of deals here, but we've also pulled some highlights to give you a sense of what's in the mix.

Get a Grill, Griddle and Tongs set for $70 (originally $180) -- [Get it]

Get a 9-inch nonstick Ultimate Egg pan for $60 (originally $160) -- [Get it]

Get a stainless steel cordless rechargeable hand blander for $130 (originally $300) -- [Get it]

Get a 3-piece nonstick baker's set for $30 (originally $65) -- [Get it]

Get a 7-piece Copper Core cookware set for $700 (originally $1,350) -- [Get it]

Get a 7-piece nonstick cookware set for $180 (originally $400) -- [Get it]

Head to Home and Cook Sales to see the bounty of bargains and stock up.