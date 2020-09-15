Save Up to 60% on Pro-Quality Cookware from All-Clad

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Take all of your old pots and pans, put them up for sale on Craigslist or Marketplace, and then use that money to replace them with significantly better pots and pans from this amazing two-day sale from All-Clad.

From now until September 17th at 11:59pm EST, All-Clad is throwing its Truckload Clearance Event where everything must go. This basically means you can get long lasting, pro-quality cookware for wayyy under retail price. The catch? It's not much of a catch at all, but everything is either a factory second or has box damage.

A factory second has absolutely no defects that would affect the performance of the product -- there might be something off about an engraving (or missing an engraving altogether). And a box defect means that the packaging was damaged in transit and can't be put on retail.

You, however, can reap the reward for clicking in and load up on everything from a $200 slow cooker that's selling for $79.95 to an 8" frying pan going for $49.95 (down from $110).

Here are some of the best deals -- get them before they sell out.