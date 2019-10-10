A Bunch of All-Clad's Amazing Cookware Is 75% Off Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
While it's true you can turn out next-level meals at home using sub-par kitchen gear, any culinary pro will tell you that arming yourself with top-quality pots and pans goes a long, long way in elevating whatever you're making. Specifically, you want to invest in the sort of stainless steel cookware All-Clad has been making for the last five decades, and lucky for you the famously pricey brand is offering a whole slew of its stuff for up to 75% off right now.
Ask any chef or kitchen master to name their favorite pot and pan brand and you’ll undoubtedly hear All-Clad. Its expansive lineup of saute pans, stock pots, roasters, and every other cooking dish you can imagine has earned raves for exceptional performance and durability thanks to its fine craftsmanship and high quality materials. However, it's also well known for being prohibitively pricey. Right now the brand is running a factory seconds sale, though, which has brought prices way, way down (in many cases, by hundreds of dollars). The hitch? Some of the offerings are either slightly damaged or off in some way that’s made them unsellable in stores. That's not to say they're defective -- they’re entirely functional.
As for the sort of savings you can expect, take the fact that its Premium One series 7-piece set is up for grabs for just $270 (a nearly $500 discount), while a two-piece set of the brand's signature nonstick stainless steel pans is down to $140 (a discount of $135). If you’ve been meaning to upgrade to a better batch of cookware (and some that’ll last forever), you’ll definitely want to do a bit of browsing.
