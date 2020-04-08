Upgrade Your Home Cooking Arsenal With an Extra 20% Off All-Clad Cookware

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
By now, you're likely intimately familiar with the extent of your cookware stash, considering most of us are making a lot more meals at home. To that end, you may also be ready to make an investment in some newer, better equipment or tools, and luckily All-Clad's got you covered. The renowned premium kitchen brand's spring sale is offering an extra 20% off cooking essentials like baking sets, pots, pans, griddles, BBQ utensils, and a whole lot more.
With deals on premium cooking sets, a whole bunch of bakeware, roasting pans, and loads more, now's a good time to fill your cabinets with enough top-quality kitchen equipment to truly master all those recipes you've been trying out. Or at least invest in a really, really great sauce pan, since that one you've had since college needs to be retired. It's worth browsing the full breadth of bargains on the All-Clad sale page, but here are a few standouts we found in the mix.
- A nonstick square griddle for $50 (down from $100) - [Get it]
- A nonstick square Grande Grill for $100 (down from $200) - [Get it]
- A Copper Core 3-quart sauce pan for $200 (down from $340) - [Get it]
- A Pro-Release 5-piece bakeware set for $100 (down from $173) - [Get it]
- A 4-piece Essentials nonstick skillet set for $150 (down from $220) - [Get it]
- A nonstick roasting pan for $100 (down from $150) - [Get it]
- A nonstick 4-quart soup pot for $90 (down from $125) - [Get it]
Head to All-Clad and enter code SPRING20 at checkout to score the extra 20% off.