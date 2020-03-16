All-Clad is Having a Super Huge Factory Sale (For Two Days Only)

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
All-Clad -- the renowned cookware company -- is having a gigantic factory sale right now. There's "over 225 All-Clad Factory Seconds and/or packaging damage deals." This only means the products have minor cosmetic damages or their packaging was damaged (the actual integrity of the product remains fully intact).
To access the deals, you'll have to sign up with a valid email address, but it's a small ask if you're looking to totally upgrade your kitchen and save hundreds of dollars doing so. Some of our favorites include this stainless steel saute pan with lid for $69.95 (down from $245). An 8" frying pan for just $49.95 (down from $110), this 12" chefs pan with domed lid is 47% off at $125, and an all-star food processor that's only $499 (down from $1,000).
It's not hyperbole to say that these are some of the best discounts we've seen on cookware in a while. Check out some more of our favorites below:
- A Lagostina 11x16" stainless steel roaster, perfect for chicken & veggies, is $35 (down from $100) [Get it here]
- This stainless steel immersion blender is 69% off at $39 (saving you $130) [Get it here]
- An 8" square baking pan is only $50 (down from $150) [Get it here]
- Grab a new set of oven mitts (two) for just $8.95 [Get them here]
- This 3-piece outdoor cookware set is 50% off at $90 [Get it here]
- A 20-piece flatware set that was $160 is now just $29.95 [Get it here]
- A 4-piece BBQ set (two-prong fork, slotted turner, basting brush, and locking tongs) is down from $150 to $59.95 [Get it here]
- An electric pressure cooker is 48% off at $129, saving you $120 [Get it here]
We could keep going, but there are honestly so many amazing finds that you should just head over and browse the entire selection. We should also note all sales are final and no returns will be accepted, but if you know All-Clad and you know what you need for your kitchen, you should be shopping with total confidence. And remember -- the sale is over Wednesday, March 18.
Start cooking like a top chef when you shop the full sale here.