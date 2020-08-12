All-Clad's Summer Clearance Sale: Save a Ton on Pots, Pans, Skillets, Cookware Sets, and More

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

For the next 48 hours only, All-Clad has decided to throw a Summer Clearance Event where everything must go. What does this mean for you? A few things. You have to log in with your email to view the deals (but it's as simple as entering your email address and agreeing to the terms).



More importantly, it means you can upgrade almost all of your cookware for a fraction of the cost. The only caveat is that these are factory seconds -- meaning you might see minor imperfections or packaging damage, but the integrity of the cookware will not be compromised.

So what's up for grabs here? You'll find flatware; copper core and stainless sauce pans & skillets; full cookware sets for 50% off; as well as outdoor cooking accessories and even kitchen electronics (like a 4-quart slow cooker for 67% off). Here are some of the best deals we've seen.