All-Clad's Summer Clearance Sale: Save a Ton on Pots, Pans, Skillets, Cookware Sets, and More

It's only happening for the next 48 hours, so check it out ASAP!

By Thrillist Editorial

Published on 8/12/2020 at 12:05 PM

All-Clad
For the next 48 hours only, All-Clad has decided to throw a Summer Clearance Event where everything must go. What does this mean for you? A few things. You have to log in with your email to view the deals (but it's as simple as entering your email address and agreeing to the terms).
 
More importantly, it means you can upgrade almost all of your cookware for a fraction of the cost. The only caveat is that these are factory seconds -- meaning you might see minor imperfections or packaging damage, but the integrity of the cookware will not be compromised.

So what's up for grabs here? You'll find flatware; copper core and stainless sauce pans & skillets; full cookware sets for 50% off; as well as outdoor cooking accessories and even kitchen electronics (like a 4-quart slow cooker for 67% off). Here are some of the best deals we've seen.

All-Clad

8-inch and 10-inch Fry Pan Set / BD5

Price: $180 (was $300)

All-Clad

13-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set / B1 - Hard Anodized

Price: $300 (was $900)

All-Clad

4-QT. Slow Cooker with Cast Aluminum Insert

Price: $100 (was $300)

All-Clad

10.5-Inch Omelette Pan / SD5 / Nonstick

Price: $90 (was $215)

All-Clad

Outdoor Grill Basket / Nonstick

Price: $40 (was $90)
All-Clad

D3 Compact 7-Piece Cookware Set

Price: $350 (was $850)

And remember, this sale is only happening for 48 hours and we're already seeing many items go out of stock.

Check out the entire sale at All-Clad before it's too late.

