Book These Memorable Experiences on the Amalfi Coast for a Better, Easier Vacation

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

There’s a lot of ground to cover when visiting the Amalfi Coast—about 23 miles of coastline from Positano to Vietri sul Mare, to be specific. Not accessible by train and hard to traverse by car, this Italian gem is best seen with a little help from the professionals. Tap a few locals to take you from town to town—along the scenic Amalfi Drive or in a boat on the Tyrrhenian Sea—and you’ll be much better prepared to stroll, swim, and sip your way through the region, stress-free.

Where to start? Among its 13 towns with their own historic centers, food specialties, and striking views of the sea, the Amalfi Coast has an overwhelming amount of beauty to behold. That just means more choices for you; local travel sites have an activity for every type of visitor, whether you want to stay busy by hiking and kayaking or prefer to keep things leisurely by drinking prosecco on a private boat ride. Plan your trip around a couple of these bookable experiences for a memorable, meaningful, and marvelously easy vacation.