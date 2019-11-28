Thrillist
The Best Amazon Deals for Black Friday

Black Friday ads are flying in left and right, but the real question on everyone’s mind is: What will Amazon do to ring in the biggest shopping event of the year. Try as its competitor might, Amazon dominates the holiday sales market, and since it doesn't need to coax you out of your house to go shopping, its deals are usually a little more short-notice. So, to make things a bit easier, we've teamed up with our friends at SlickDeals to pull together a list of the best Black Friday sales available on Amazon today. We'll be updating it regularly, so feel free to bookmark this page and come back throughout the day. 

But, first things firs. Before you start shopping, make sure you reload $100 on your Amazon gift card to receive a $10 Amazon credit (valid during Black Friday week and on your first reload only).

The best Black Friday smart home deals on Amazon

Streamlining your home with smart devices has never been easier. Amazon usually marks down its smart tech, so Black Friday is the time to shop if you're hoping to take your house to the next level. Look for Amazon devices that come with Echo Dots or free subscriptions to Amazon Unlimited Music to make your dollar go farther.

The best Black Friday streaming TV deals on Amazon

Expect to see more deals on Samsung, Sony and LG TVs and Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Note 10 phones drop during the Amazon Black Friday sale. You can also save up to 45% on streaming devices and accessories and up to 30% on select Nintendo Switch Software.

The best home essentials Black Friday deals on Amazon

You can save over 40% on select power strips and surge protectors from BESTEK.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals on toys and games for kids

Barbies, Hot Wheels and more from Mattel toys will be going on sale for up to 30% off. You can also save up to 30% on select strategy games and Glitter Girls fashion dolls and accessories.

The best Black Friday speaker and headphone deals on Amazon

Take over 40% off select audio equipment from Anker and more.

The best Black Friday Audible, eBook, and music deals on Amazon

There will be many opportunities to stock your digital and physical library for less during the sale. Select Kindle best-selling books will be up to 80% off while many popular children’s books will be 50% off.

  • Audible: New Audible members can get 3 months of Audible for only $6.95 a month (reg. $14.95/month) and receive a $15 Amazon bonus credit [Get the deal]
  • Kindle Unlimited: New subscribers receive 3 months for free [Get the deal]
  • Amazon Unlimited Music: 4 months of premium streaming tier for $0.99 (reg. $7.99/month) for new Unlimited Music customers [Get the deal]
  • All eBooks: Spend $20, get $5 eBook credit back [Get the deal]

The best Black Friday kitchen appliance deals on Amazon

Select Vitamix appliances will be up to 35% off, and save up to 44% off KitchenAid appliances, and expect discounts on top wish list items like Instant Pots and air fryers.

The best Black Friday health and beauty deals

Whether you want to save on your favorite beauty and health consumables or upgrade your fitness tracker, there will be a lot of deals for you today. Some notable deals to keep your eye on are 23andMe DNA tests which will be up to 50% off, and select Fitbits will also be up to $60 off.

