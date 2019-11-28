The Best Amazon Deals for Black Friday

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Black Friday ads are flying in left and right, but the real question on everyone’s mind is: What will Amazon do to ring in the biggest shopping event of the year. Try as its competitor might, Amazon dominates the holiday sales market, and since it doesn't need to coax you out of your house to go shopping, its deals are usually a little more short-notice. So, to make things a bit easier, we've teamed up with our friends at SlickDeals to pull together a list of the best Black Friday sales available on Amazon today. We'll be updating it regularly, so feel free to bookmark this page and come back throughout the day.
But, first things firs. Before you start shopping, make sure you reload $100 on your Amazon gift card to receive a $10 Amazon credit (valid during Black Friday week and on your first reload only).
The best Black Friday smart home deals on Amazon
Streamlining your home with smart devices has never been easier. Amazon usually marks down its smart tech, so Black Friday is the time to shop if you're hoping to take your house to the next level. Look for Amazon devices that come with Echo Dots or free subscriptions to Amazon Unlimited Music to make your dollar go farther.
- All-new Echo: $49.99 (regular price: $99.99)
- All-new Echo Dot: $22.00 or get a 3-pack for just $64.97 (regular price: $49.99)
- Amazon Smart Plug: $4.99 with any Echo purchase (regular price: $24.99)
- Kasa Smart Plug: $14.99 (regular price: $21.99)
- eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX Robot Vacuum: $199.99 (regular price: $279.99)
- eero mesh WiFi System: $159.99 (regular price: $249)
- All-new Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Kit with 3 Camera and Echo Dot: $184.99 (regular price: $284.98)
- Kasa Smart Color Bulb: $24.99 (regular price: $29.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5: $179 (regular price: $328.99)
- iRobot Roomba 960: $399 (regular price: $649.99)
The best Black Friday streaming TV deals on Amazon
Expect to see more deals on Samsung, Sony and LG TVs and Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Note 10 phones drop during the Amazon Black Friday sale. You can also save up to 45% on streaming devices and accessories and up to 30% on select Nintendo Switch Software.
- All-new Fire TV Cube: $89.99 (regular price: $119.99)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $19.99 (regular price: $39.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $24.99 (regular price: $49.99)
The best home essentials Black Friday deals on Amazon
You can save over 40% on select power strips and surge protectors from BESTEK.
- BESTEK USB Power Strip 8-Outlet Surge Protector: $33.99 w/ code FFL8DPR4 (regular price: $39.99)
- Anker PowerWave Pad 10W Wireless Charger: $9.99 (regular price: $15.99)
- BESTEK Smart WiFi Cube Power Outlet Extender: $17.99 w/ code 9X679ZG5 (regular price: $27.99)
- Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD Portable Charger: $67.99 (regular price: $129.99)
- BESTEK 300W Car Power Inverter: $16.99 w/ code YN5IJCBK (regular price: $29.99)
- BESTEK 8-Outlet Power Strip: $21.99 w/ code 88ESKSM2 and 5% clippable coupon (regular price: $30.99)
- BESTEK 3-Tier Stackable 12 Outlets Power Strip Tower: $25.99 w/ code 9A6T764H (regular price: $32.99)
- BESTEK Circular Power Strip w/ 4 USB Ports: $19.49 w/ code JO3VPQ98 (regular price: $25.99)
The best Amazon Black Friday deals on toys and games for kids
Barbies, Hot Wheels and more from Mattel toys will be going on sale for up to 30% off. You can also save up to 30% on select strategy games and Glitter Girls fashion dolls and accessories.
- LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon $479.97 (regular price: $799.95)
- KidKraft Disney Princess Cinderella Royal Dreams Dollhouse: $113.99 (regular price: $189.99)
- Little Tikes Bake n’ Grow Kitchen: $59.99 (regular price: $99.99)
- Radio Flyer 4-in-1 Stroll 'N Trike: $54.99 (regular price: $89.99)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: $59.99 (regular price: $99.99)
- Echo Dot Kids Edition: $39.99 OR get a 3-pack for $119.97 (regular price: $69.99)
- All-new Kindle Kids Edition: $79.99 (regular price: $109.99)
The best Black Friday speaker and headphone deals on Amazon
Take over 40% off select audio equipment from Anker and more.
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds: $33.99 (regular price: $49.99)
- Anker Soundbuds Curve Wireless Headphones: $20.99 (regular price: $26.99)
- Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker: $22.99 (regular price: $27.99)
- Soundcore Spirit Pro Headphones: $28.04 (regular price: $48.99)
The best Black Friday Audible, eBook, and music deals on Amazon
There will be many opportunities to stock your digital and physical library for less during the sale. Select Kindle best-selling books will be up to 80% off while many popular children’s books will be 50% off.
- Audible: New Audible members can get 3 months of Audible for only $6.95 a month (reg. $14.95/month) and receive a $15 Amazon bonus credit [Get the deal]
- Kindle Unlimited: New subscribers receive 3 months for free [Get the deal]
- Amazon Unlimited Music: 4 months of premium streaming tier for $0.99 (reg. $7.99/month) for new Unlimited Music customers [Get the deal]
- All eBooks: Spend $20, get $5 eBook credit back [Get the deal]
The best Black Friday kitchen appliance deals on Amazon
Select Vitamix appliances will be up to 35% off, and save up to 44% off KitchenAid appliances, and expect discounts on top wish list items like Instant Pots and air fryers.
- Instant Pot IP-DUO80 Pressure Cooker, 8-QT: $99 (regular price: $139.95)
- Breville Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine: $139.99 (regular price: $249.95)
- Cuisinart TOB-200N Rotisserie Convection Toaster Oven: $109.99 (regular price: $365)
The best Black Friday health and beauty deals
Whether you want to save on your favorite beauty and health consumables or upgrade your fitness tracker, there will be a lot of deals for you today. Some notable deals to keep your eye on are 23andMe DNA tests which will be up to 50% off, and select Fitbits will also be up to $60 off.
- Panasonic Electric Razor: $91.18 (regular price: $130.26)
- AncestryHealth Core Health + Genetic Ethnicity Test: $79 (regular price: $149)
- Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush: $59.95 after $10 coupon (regular price: $89.99)