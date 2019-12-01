The Best Amazon Deals for Cyber Monday

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Amazon went all-out for Black Friday, and it's revving up to unleash even more deep discounts for Cyber Monday. The e-tailer has already slashed prices on a huge selection of items, and will be rolling out a steady stream of new sales all day long. To help you navigate the deluge a bit better, we'll be combing through them all to pluck out the best of the best.
Good luck out there. You got this.
The best Cyber Monday smart home deals on Amazon
- Echo dot with clock: $34.99 ($25 off)
- Echo dot: $22 ($28 off)
- Echo: $59.99 ($40 off)
- Echo Show 5: $49.99 ($40 off)
- Echo Show 8: $79.99 ($50 off)
- Eero Mesh Wifi system: $160 ($90 off)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5: $139.99 ($150 off)
The best Cyber Monday streaming TV deals on Amazon
- TCL 50-inch 4K smart Roku TV: $239.99 ($240 off)
- Sony 65-inch BRAVIA OLED 4K smart TV with HDR and Alexa: $1,998.00 ($1,500 off)
- Sony X800G 43 Inch 4K Ultra smart TV with HDR and Alexa compatibility: $398.00 ($200 off)
- Samsung 55-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series smart TV with HDR and Alexa: $697.99 ($500 off)
- Samsung 82-Inch QLED 8K Q900 Series smart TV with HDR and Alexa: $4,997.99 ($5,000 off)
- Samsung 65-Inch QLED 8K Q900 Series smart TV with HDR and Alexa: $2,997.99 ($2,000 off)
- Fire TV Cube with built-in Alexa: $89.99 ($30 off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K with built-in Alexa and Alexa voice remote: $24.99 ($25 off)
- Fire TV Stick with built-in Alexa and Alexa voice remote: $19.99 ($20 off)
- Save big on a selection of Samsung 4K smart TVs: Prices vary
The best Cyber Monday tablet deals on Amazon
- Fire 7 Tablet, 7-inch: $29.99 ($20 off)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: $59.99 ($40 off)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet, 8-inch: $49.99 ($30 off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet: $79.99 ($50 off)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet, 10.1-inch: $99.99 ($50 off)
- Kindle with built-in front light: $59.99 ($30 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite: $84.99 ($45 off)
- Apple iPad, 10.2-inch: $329 ($100 off)
The best Cyber Monday speaker and headphone deals on Amazon
- AirPods Pro: $234.99 ($15 off)
- AirPods with charging case: $139.99 ($20 off)
- Sony noise cancelling wireless headphones: $278.00 ($72 off)
- Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earbuds: $99.99 ($70 off)
The best Cyber Monday home and kitchen deals on Amazon
- SimpliSafe home security system: $265 ($90 off)
- iRobot Roomba 960 robovac: $400 ($251 off)
- Instant Pot Duo 8-quart programmable pressure cooker: $70 ($70 off)
- OXO Brew adjustable temperature pour-over Kettle: $80 ($20 off)
- Save up to 20% off select Sonos products: Prices vary
The best Cyber Monday smartphone deals on Amazon
- Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL: $599 and up ($300 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with free Galaxy Buds: $749.99 ($250 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ with free Galaxy Buds: $799.99 ($150 off)
- Google Pixel 3: $479.99 (up to $350 off)