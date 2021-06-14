Turn Your Pad Into a Smart Home With Amazon's Echo

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

The list of things Amazon's Echo can do seems to grow by the week. Of course the Echo can play Spotify, tell you the weather, re-up your Amazon orders, but it can also control lights, appliances (like air conditioners!), and even your home security. Plus, it easily connects with any other Echo model to play tunes throughout your entire pad. Happen to have a Fire TV? Pair it with multiple Echo devices to create an immersive surround sound experience.

You might be wondering about privacy (valid!). Every Echo unit has a button that disconnects the mic when pressed. Also, you'll have control over your voice recordings and can view, hear, or delete them at any time. You can read more about how your privacy is protected here.

So is it worth it?: