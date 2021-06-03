How to Unlock a Prime Day Discount by Shopping from Small Businesses on Amazon

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Last year, the pandemic hit small businesses especially hard. Since then, it’s been our priority to support them whenever we can. That said, we appreciate when big retailers come up with well-deserved initiatives to promote independent sellers. One example is Amazon, which is bringing back its small-business rewards promotions ahead of this month’s Prime Day.

Here’s how it works: If you’re an Amazon Prime member and are counting down the days for the two-day Prime Day event (which kicks off on June 21), Amazon is offering $10 when you spend $10 on items from select, domestic small businesses on its website, starting June 7 through June 20.

To help you get started, we rounded up some of our favorite finds from

small businesses on Amazon