Amazon Is Reportedly Restocking Thousands of PS5 Consoles This Week

Although everything from toilet paper to patio heaters have occasionally been in short supply over the past year, there's one item that's still nearly impossible to get your hands on: Sony's PlayStation 5 . The incredibly hyped and wildly popular new gaming console has remained elusive since it launched in November 2020, and sells out in moments nearly every time it's restocked online. However, according to a well-placed source, this week may be your latest chance to pick up a new PS5, because Amazon is reportedly getting ready to restock 46,000 of them on Thursday, March 18.

Per a Tweet and YouTube video posted by gaming insider Jake Randall, Amazon is preparing to restock 46,000 PS5's on Thursday. This isn't some random tip from a random gamer, either. Randall has a track record of accurately leaking info on PS5 restocks at other big box retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. This is, however, his first leak of restock info from Amazon. He also says he knows the precise time the restock will happen, but as of this writing, was still mulling over whether to leak that, too.

Since we haven't been able to confirm this restock information independently, this should all be taken with a grain of salt, and it's worth noting that there's a very real possibility that by the time you go to buy when they're reportedly being restocked they'll have already sold out. Still, you may be inclined to keep your eyes and cursor tuned into Amazon throughout the day on Thursday for a chance to pick up the in-demand console for its retail price ($399 for the digital edition, $499 for the regular edition), rather than the incredibly steep markups being charged by scalpers and other third-party sellers.