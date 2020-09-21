Shopping Revamp Your WFH Setup With Amazon's Huge Fall Sale Comfort is king when it comes to working from home. And this is how to make yourself feel like royalty.

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

I've been exclusively working from home for almost seven months, and if there's one thing I've definitely noticed, it's this: how you set up your home is directly correlated to how productive you'll be. This goes beyond your home office (which may be a bedroom, corner of your kitchen, or even a coffee table in your living room). Your entire home should be comfortable -- and naturally that'll look entirely different from person to person. Therefore it's a good thing Amazon's throwing its BIG Fall Sale, where you can save up to 20% on thousands of work from home essentials. It should be noted the sale goes way beyond the home office and opens up into categories like home improvement, toys, outdoor, and home & furniture (amongst others). Below are a few sale items I actually own, all of which have seriously made my WFH experience that much more enjoyable.

Amazon

This adjustable laptop table from AmazonBasics Sale price: $36.21

I have an office desk, but I love the ability to move from my chair to couch to bed comfortably (while still maintaining efficiency, of course). This is a great product you'll use daily.

Amazon

A Victrola record player to set the tone Sale price: $120.30

Putting on a record, rather than listening to headphones all day, is totally the move. This new routine is also nice because it gives me an excuse to get up and change/flip the record when it ends. Always a welcomed break.

Amazon

This Mr. Coffee Burr grinder Sale price: $29.99

Making coffee is an incredibly easy hobby to get into and experiment with. I've used this grinder for trying different grind sizes (from super fine to coarse) for a French press, automatic coffeemaker, and even to make iced coffee in Ball jars. I still use it at least a few times a week.

Amazon

A bidet. Just get one already. Sale price: $29.74

You can read all about why bidets are amazing, right here.

Amazon

This ceramic heater with adjustable thermostat Sale price: $31.04

Keeping your room consistently comfortable can be difficult when the outside temps are fluctuating so much. This little heater is perfect for a small room or office that gets drafty -- and it'll turn off automatically once your perfect temperature is reached.

Amazon

These JBL LIVE wireless headphones with noise cancellation Sale price: $157.99

I definitely don't need these as much since I've started working from home, but when my roommate is pacing around on a call, or early morning construction is happening outside of my window, there's nothing better that these to keep me focused.

Amazon

This Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer Sale price: $139.99

Cooking is not something I've ever excelled in. However, when all I have to do is throw in the ingredients, press a couple of buttons, and finally plate a restaurant-quality meal? Yeah, I'm a freaking 5-star chef.

Go check out the thousands upon thousands of items on sale right now over at Amazon's BIG Fall Sale. Take it from me, even a small upgrade (like a laptop stand or tiny heater) can go a long way in keeping you comfortable, productive, and in a good mood. And we all could use a little extra comfort nowadays.