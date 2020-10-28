Apple's Wireless AirPods Pro (With Case) Drop to $200 for a Limited Time

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Normally $250, a brand-new set of wireless Apple AirPods Pro (and wireless case) are down to $199.99 over at B&H Photography -- but only until October 30th, or as long as supplies last. Free shipping too.

Now here's the deal with AirPods Pro. They're the creme de la creme in wireless earbud technology. The AirPods will automatically start playing music as soon as you put them in your ear (they have sensors on them) and will pause music as soon as you take them out. You can also say "Hey Siri" to change the song, adjust the volume, mute them, or even get directions.

The earbuds also "utilize Adaptive EQ to automatically sculpt the tonal output to suit your unique ear shape." Basically this means they'll stay snug in your ear, even while doing things like running, biking, climbing, or hitting the gym.

They have superior battery life (up to five consecutive hours of listening time on a single charge) and even feature Active Noise Cancellation mode (great for traveling or just tuning out everything around you).

Apple AirPods Pro rarely go on sale. So this is something you'll want to get after ASAP.