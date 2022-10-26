The New Apple Watch Ultra Is a Game Changer for Athletes & Outdoor Enthusiasts

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Originally, I’d planned on testing out the brand-new Apple Watch Ultra while hiking through the surreal landscape of Cappadocia or trekking the jungles of Vietnam, both of which loomed on the horizon of my never-ending itinerary. The Ultra was specifically designed for outdoor fitness and adventure use, after all, representing Apple’s attempt to rival similar products from Garmin or Polar. Then I found out that I’d only have a few days to give it a whirl, and this test window would come while I happened to be in Amsterdam—which is about as far from backcountry hiking as one can get. So the Ultra ended up accompanying me along the city’s abundant alleys and canals, up and down the stairs of the Rijksmuseum, and through its sprawling Vondelpark.

Having thus tested the Ultra, I’ve concluded that it is—for all impractical purposes—a generally outstanding smartwatch. I say “impractical” because most of its potentially too-many features are completely useless for the average watch wearer. But if you happen to be a dedicated fitness or outdoor enthusiast with an ample budget (for it certainly isn’t cheap), the Apple Watch Ultra delivers an astounding assortment of functions. It could use a better battery, though.

What Is the Apple Watch Ultra?

The Watch Ultra is a major step forward for Apple’s watch design. In recent years, Garmin has gone unchallenged as the leader of the premium fitness watch segment, and the Ultra is Apple’s attempt to give them a run for their money. And for the most part, the Ultra succeeds at this goal—with just a couple of notable missteps that we’ll look at in a moment.

Speaking of running for the money, this fitness watch exacts no small toll from runners, hikers, and other fitness folk looking to maximize their tracking efforts. Priced at $799, the Ultra definitely isn’t cheap. For that price, however, you bring home a mind-boggling collection of features in a package that offers more durability, a better screen, and more accurate GPS tracking than any previous Apple Watch iteration.

The Outdoor Upgrades

Arguably the most noteworthy addition to the Ultra (among a plethora of noteworthy additions) is the inclusion of several functions geared toward outdoor adventure. These include a super-loud distress siren and a Backtrack program to help lead you back along your route if you accidentally lose your way. This can be lifesaving at the most and helpful at the least if you’re out hiking and take a wrong turn—or if you’re wandering the streets of Amsterdam without checking Google Maps and all the streets start to look the same after a while. The Ultra also has a Wayfinder watch face, which will constantly point back toward a pre-selected waypoint, such as your car or hotel.

These features are bolstered by improved GPS capabilities. Unlike previous Apple Watch releases, the Ultra includes two GPS bands rather than one. In the past, Watches only had an L1 band, which tend to glitch if you’re surrounded by tall buildings. The addition of an L5 band greatly improves its GPS capability. It’s strange that Apple hasn’t included onscreen GPS maps, however, which have become fairly standard among Garmin and a few other competitors.

Divers will appreciate the addition of a new Depth function, which switches on automatically when the Ultra is submerged. This shows data such as depth, time underwater, and water temperature. What’s more, the Ultra is water resistant down to an impressive 100 meters.