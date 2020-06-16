This 'Zen Work Pod' Is the Ultimate Adult-Sized Backyard Playhouse

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

If you're lucky enough to have even a patch of grass or patio at home, this summer is all about finding fun ways to transform it into a private oasis. Whether that means recreating your favorite beach bar, taking your BBQ setup to the next level, or just adding a hammock, a fire pit, and some fun outdoor games to the mix so that having to stay home is even slightly more exciting than it used to be. And if you're looking to pull out all the stops, you may even want to consider investing in one of these "Zen Work Pods" and build out a proper indoor retreat right in your own backyard.

Conceived by the office product design company Autonomous, Zen Work Pods are ostensibly intended to serve as mini work-from-home spaces -- a quiet standalone space that will theoretically help get you in the zone to be creative and/or productive. However, it's obviously up to you to turn them into whatever sort of adult-sized playhouse you have in mind. A mini music room? Sure. A fitness studio? Go for it. A cocktail bar that will leave your neighbors green with envy? Absolutely.

Boasting floor-to-ceiling windows, roughly 51 square feet of living space, and a lofted roof, it gives you the sense that you're actually hanging outside. Plus, each one comes equipped with built-in shelves and drawers (plus Autonomous's popular Smartdesk 2 and Kinn chair, should you opt to use it as an office). Beyond that, it's up to turn it into whatever sort of space you want.

As you might expect, these don't come cheap. They'll eventually retail for $14,900, but you can currently pre-order one as an "early-bird" buyer for just $5,400 (they should go into production in a matter of months, assuming there's enough demand). Plus, they offer home delivery and a full setup service, so you can spend your precious time and energy planning what you'll actually put inside it.

Head to Autonomous to read more about them, and sign up to place your early bird order