Snag Up to 50% off Premium Luggage During Away Travel's First-Ever Sale

Although it may be a little while until we can start safely globe-trotting "normally" again, there's no reason not to use this moment as an opportunity to dream up your first big post-Covid getaway. And while you're at it, you might as well upgrade the luggage you'll take with you when you hit the road (and skies) next. Particularly since one of our absolute favorite travel brands, Away, just kicked of its first-ever sale, and is offering up to 50% off some of its most popular products.

From now through September 15, Away is slashing prices on a huge selection of its wildly popular travel bags and accessories, including hard shell 360-degree rolling carry-ons (with built-in batteries for handy on-the-go device charging), weekenders, backpacks, dopp kits, packing cubes, totes, sling bags, passport covers, and more. Its literally the first time the brand has ever had a sale, which means you've never been able to score this stuff at such a bargain.

The discounts range from 15% to 50% (depending on color and edition), so you'll want to scope out the full breadth of products up for grabs. Though we've plucked a few highlights that we're particularly excited about.