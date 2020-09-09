Snag Up to 50% off Premium Luggage During Away Travel's First-Ever Sale
The super-popular luggage brand has literally never had a sale before, and right now they're offering up to 50% off its most popular products.
Although it may be a little while until we can start safely globe-trotting "normally" again, there's no reason not to use this moment as an opportunity to dream up your first big post-Covid getaway. And while you're at it, you might as well upgrade the luggage you'll take with you when you hit the road (and skies) next. Particularly since one of our absolute favorite travel brands, Away, just kicked of its first-ever sale, and is offering up to 50% off some of its most popular products.
From now through September 15, Away is slashing prices on a huge selection of its wildly popular travel bags and accessories, including hard shell 360-degree rolling carry-ons (with built-in batteries for handy on-the-go device charging), weekenders, backpacks, dopp kits, packing cubes, totes, sling bags, passport covers, and more. Its literally the first time the brand has ever had a sale, which means you've never been able to score this stuff at such a bargain.
The discounts range from 15% to 50% (depending on color and edition), so you'll want to scope out the full breadth of products up for grabs. Though we've plucked a few highlights that we're particularly excited about.
The Carry-On: Get this workhorse rolling bag (which comes with an optional battery pack) for as low as $112 (regularly $225).
The Bigger Carry-On: Get this slightly roomier 360-degree spinning wheel rolling bag (which also has the optional built-in battery) for as low as $122 (regularly $295).
The Large: Get the big 360-degree spinning Large bag (29” x 20.5” x 12.5”) for as low as $147 (regularly $295).
The Weekender: Get this handsome and spacious duffel with a shoe compartment, 15" laptop sleeve, zippered pockets inside and out, and a trolley sleeve for as low as $112 (regularly $225).
The Daypack: Get this sleek nylon backpack with a padded 13" laptop sleeve, a hidden side pocket for quick-access items, and a trolley sleeve for as low as $72 (regularly $145).
The Everywhere Bag: Get this sophisticated shoulder bag (which serves as a perfect carry-on/weekend bag) for as low as $97 (regularly $195).
The Sling Bag: Snag this retro style, water-resistant sling/cross-body bag (perfect as an all-day on-the-move carryable) for as low as $72 (regularly $145).
Head to Away to check out the full lineup of bargains on bags, accessories, and lots more and just be sure to make your purchase before this first-ever sale ends on September 15.