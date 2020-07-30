You Need This Baby Yoda Stand For Your Echo Dot

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Anyone who watched The Mandalorian knows the show should have been called The Misadventures of Baby Yoda. Din Djarin was cool, sure, but c'mon. It's always been about Baby Yoda. Show your love for our little old/young mysterious traveler when you pre-order Otterbox's The Child Stand for $24.95 right now.

The Child is Baby Yoda's name in the show. And speaking of the show, here's everything we know about season two.

The stand will ship on August 20th and has a precision-fit, non-slip base that's been engineered for optimal audio output. This is obviously a must-have for Star Wars collectors. The only caveat is that it will only fit the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen), which you can pick up right here.