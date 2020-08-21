Our Favorite Camping Accessories From Backcountry's Summer Sale
Once you've got the basics like a tent, sleeping bag, and chair, you'll want to make sure you've got the right accessories. We've got you covered.
Backcounty is having a semi-annual summer sale right now with savings up to 50% on gear, clothes, accessories, and so much more more. But sifting through giant sales can be somewhat overwhelming -- like excavating one of those giant sales bins during Black Friday in a Walmart.
With that in mind, we did the heavy sifting for you and rounded up our favorite camping accessories (you can read all about our tent recs here, our favorite camp chairs here, and our car camping guide guide here).
There's no doubt road trips are becoming the new norm for traveling, and camping should be a big part of that. Once you've got the necessities -- tent, sleeping bag, chair, cooler, etc -- it's time to round out your camping cache with the right accessories. Here are some of our favorites from the sale.
Black Diamond Storm 375 Headlamp
Sale price: $37.46 (normally $49.95)
Why it's great: A headlamp is the first thing I pack. You'll be amazed how often you use it at night, whether going for wood, taking a stroll, or using the bathroom. It's the most important accessory you'll buy, so buy a good one and keep it for years.
Leatherman Skeletool Multi-Tool
Sale price: $44.96 (normally $64.95)
Why it's great: A multi-tool is a requisite EDC item for campers and hikers. It's only 5 ounces and is crafted out of stainless steel. You'll have this lil' guy for a while.
Camp Chef Mountain Series Stryker Isobutane Stove
Sale price: $54.98 (normally $99.49)
Why it's great: Cooking over an open campfire flame can be difficult, especially if there's a lot of people that want to eat at the same time. This stove is perfect for cooking up easy meals like ramen or mac & cheese. It'll also boil water incredibly quick for those much needed coffees in the morning.
Primus Campfire Frying Pan
Sale price: $26.97 (normally $44.95)
Why it's great: It's always a good idea to have a pan exclusively for campfire cooking. You can dirty it up with bacon, eggs, whatever, and not have to worry about messing it up or scratching it. Plus, the handle folds up so transport is a breeze.
ALPS Mountaineering Park Table
Sale price: $55.96 (normally $69.95)
Why it's great: Even if your campsite has a picnic table -- and many do -- you'll be surprised about how much table space you actually need. This portable table is an excellent solution to that. Hell, you could even throw it in your tent if you've got the room.
YETI Rambler 30oz Tumbler
Sale price: $27.99 (normally $34.99)
Why it's great: Unlike enamel mugs which will either get extremely hot or extremely cold, the YETI Rambler will keep the liquids inside the perfect temp while sparing your hands. You it for mixed drinks at night and hot coffee in the morning.
Packtowl Personal Towel
Sale price: $29.96 (normally $39.95)
Why it's great: It's a towel. I'm assuming you know why it's great. Get yourself an incredibly soft one that dries quick and won't smell after a few days outside.
ALPS Mountaineering Camp Pillow
Sale price: $10.36 (normally $12.95)
Why it's great: Have you ever camped without a pillow, or are you normal? Waking up in a tent with a stiff neck could be considered a right of passage, but it really sucks. Remedy that with this portable pillow that folds up and fits into a tiny drawstring stuff sack.