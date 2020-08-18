Shopping

6 Awesome Portable Chairs That Are On Sale Right Now

Camping chairs, beach chairs, backyard lounge chairs. We've got chairs, baby!

By Alex Robinson

Published on 8/18/2020 at 2:19 PM

Daan Stevens/Unsplash
I remember the one time I forgot to bring a portable chair camping. It was awful.

While the rest of my party sat in their comfortable chairs, recounting old stories and experiencing feelings of tremendous jubilation, I was sitting on a wet log which just so happened to be home to a tremendous amount of carpenter ants and spiders. 

My point is that the value of a portable chair should never be underestimated. While car camping, most of your time will be spent in a chair around a fire. During a backyard BBQ, your guests will want comfortable places to kick back. Going to the beach? You bet that beach chair is going to come in handy as hell when you get out of the water and need a clean, dry place to sit. 

With that in mind, here are a few excellent chairs on sale right now from Backcountry that can be used in myriad situations (especially road trips!).

TRAVELCHAIR Lounge Lizard Mesh Camping Chair

Price: $172.46 (normally $249.95)
Best for: Backyard lounging or being extra whilst car camping

TRAVELCHAIR Kanpai Bamboo Camp Chair

Price: $112.46 (normally $149.95)
Best for: Ballin' in backyards and beaches

Eureka Side Table Director's Chair

Price: $67.46 (normally $89.95)
Best for: Dads who will say "check this out" when opening this chair up

ALPS Mountaineering Big C.A.T. Camp Chair

Price: $38.46 (normally $54.95 30%)
Best for: Car campers, park goers, tailgaters, and everybody in between

TRAVELCHAIR Joey C-Series Camp Chair

Price: $49.99 (normally $69.95)
Best for: Backpackers & minimalist campers

Stoic Lightweight Stool

Price: $11.96 (normally $15.95)
Best for: Hardcore hikers and campers who want to tell you all about their lightweight gear

Alex Robinson is a writer & editor for Thrillist. He probably has 9 or 10 portable chairs now. Follow him on Instagram @alexanderrobinson.
