6 Awesome Portable Chairs That Are On Sale Right Now
Camping chairs, beach chairs, backyard lounge chairs. We've got chairs, baby!
I remember the one time I forgot to bring a portable chair camping. It was awful.
While the rest of my party sat in their comfortable chairs, recounting old stories and experiencing feelings of tremendous jubilation, I was sitting on a wet log which just so happened to be home to a tremendous amount of carpenter ants and spiders.
My point is that the value of a portable chair should never be underestimated. While car camping, most of your time will be spent in a chair around a fire. During a backyard BBQ, your guests will want comfortable places to kick back. Going to the beach? You bet that beach chair is going to come in handy as hell when you get out of the water and need a clean, dry place to sit.
With that in mind, here are a few excellent chairs on sale right now from Backcountry that can be used in myriad situations (especially road trips!).
TRAVELCHAIR Lounge Lizard Mesh Camping Chair
Price: $172.46 (normally $249.95)
Best for: Backyard lounging or being extra whilst car camping
TRAVELCHAIR Kanpai Bamboo Camp Chair
Price: $112.46 (normally $149.95)
Best for: Ballin' in backyards and beaches
Eureka Side Table Director's Chair
Price: $67.46 (normally $89.95)
Best for: Dads who will say "check this out" when opening this chair up
ALPS Mountaineering Big C.A.T. Camp Chair
Price: $38.46 (normally $54.95 30%)
Best for: Car campers, park goers, tailgaters, and everybody in between
TRAVELCHAIR Joey C-Series Camp Chair
Price: $49.99 (normally $69.95)
Best for: Backpackers & minimalist campers
Stoic Lightweight Stool
Price: $11.96 (normally $15.95)
Best for: Hardcore hikers and campers who want to tell you all about their lightweight gear