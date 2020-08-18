6 Awesome Portable Chairs That Are On Sale Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

I remember the one time I forgot to bring a portable chair camping. It was awful.

While the rest of my party sat in their comfortable chairs, recounting old stories and experiencing feelings of tremendous jubilation, I was sitting on a wet log which just so happened to be home to a tremendous amount of carpenter ants and spiders.

My point is that the value of a portable chair should never be underestimated. While car camping, most of your time will be spent in a chair around a fire. During a backyard BBQ, your guests will want comfortable places to kick back. Going to the beach? You bet that beach chair is going to come in handy as hell when you get out of the water and need a clean, dry place to sit.

With that in mind, here are a few excellent chairs on sale right now from Backcountry that can be used in myriad situations (especially road trips!).