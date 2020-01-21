Get 30% Off North Face Jackets, Gloves, Boots & More In This Huge Backcountry Sale

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Groundhog Day is nearly upon us, but no matter what Punxutawny Phil ends up seeing, rest assured plenty of us are in for months more of frigid temperatures and wintry weather. And if your current stock of warm layers and slush-ready footwear isn't quite cutting it, we come bearing good news: a whole bunch of great gear from The North Face is on sale right now.
Online outdoor retailer Backcountry is currently running a big sale on North Face jackets, hiking boots, gloves, hats, and lots more all for up to 30% off. The deals will last through the end of January, but the best stuff is likely to sell out fast. Here's just a taste of what's up for grabs.
McMurdo hooded men's down parkas for $230
Arctic down women's parkas for $210
Chilkat men's boots for as low as $77
Gotham men's hooded down jackets starting at $210
Apex Plus women's gloves for $39
Back-to-Berkeley Redux men's leather boots for $91
Venture 2 women's jackets
Jester 26L backpacks starting at $49
Denali 2 women's fleece jackets for $160
Campshire men's pullover hoodies starting at $105
Scope out the full selection of North Face discounts before they dry up at the end of the month, and stay warm out there.