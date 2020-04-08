Shopping Save up to 45% on Our Favorite Road Tripping Gear From Backcountry Save on essentials for in and out of the car, like travel pillows, backpacks, hats, shoes, and so much more.

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Road trips are about as "summer" as grilling and impromptu beach jaunts. And after you've got your route, it's time to make your itemized checklist of everything you need to make the drive -- and detours -- as smooth as possible. Lucky for you, Backcountry is having a big semi-annual sale where you can save up to 45% on a ton of great gear that's perfect for packing up before hitting the road. Here are just a few of our favorite items we're throwing in the car before starting our next adventure.

Herschel Supply's Little America 25L Backpack Price: $75 (was $100)

Why it's great for road trips: It's essential to have a quick go-to bag at the ready on a road trip. It'll keep your camera, snacks, chargers, hat, etc. easily accessible for when you need them most.

The 30oz YETI Rambler Price: $28 (was $35)

Why it's great for road trips: Everyone has been on that road trip where they look down and the floor of the car is covered in coffee cups and water bottles. Do yourself -- and the environment -- a favor and invest in one of these instead.

Men's Salomon Outback 500 Hiking Boots Price: $125 (was $210)

Why it's great for road trips: Hiking boots are a) almost always comfortable to wear anywhere and b) perfect for when you need to stretch your legs and walk up that hill to the overlook.

Eagle Creek Exhale Neck Pillow Price: $19.57 (was $28)

Why it's great for road trips: I trust you'll get this one yourself.

ALPS Mountaineering Koda 2-Person Tent Price: $112 (was $160)

Why it's great for road trips: Campsites are spread all across America. They're significantly cheaper than a hotel and almost always come with a fire pit and great views of the stars.

Eagle Creek Pack-It Set Price: 27.97 (was $40)

Why it's great for road trips: Your clothes might start to get smelly after a day or two. With this system, you can quickly and easily separate your clean socks/undies from the, uh, musty ones.

This is only a tiny glimpse into the entire Backcountry sale. The site also has discounts on lauded brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Fjallraven, Sorel, and more. PLUS deals on snowboarding, climbing, and cycling gear. Shop the entire semi-annual sale here and gear up for your next adventure.