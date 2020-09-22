Shopping

Gear up for the Slopes With Backcountry's Winter Clearance Sale

Save up to 60% off on skis, snowboards, boots & bindings, helmets. goggles, and much more.

By Alex Robinson

Published on 9/22/2020 at 4:44 PM

Unplash
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

The time has come to toss away the tank tops and bust out the beanies. Winter isn't exactly embracing us with its frigid, icy arms just yet -- but you can rest assured it will be soon. And when it does, there is really only one way to truly make the most out of low temps and mounds of snow: We must send it.

Said sending can be made possible when you check out Backcountry's Winter Clearance Sale, where you can save big on snowboards & skis, boots & bindings, goggles & helmets, and mountain-appropriate apparel. 

To save you some time clicking around, here are the absolute deepest deals within the sale. Most discounts here are 40%-65% off and cover all of the categories above.

With bikes, kayaks, and even skateboards selling out over this past summer, we can safely predict more people will be hitting the slopes this winter. Grab the gear now and you'll avoid the price gouging later. And hey, some of this stuff will make for great gifts in a couple months. 

Here are some of our favorite deals from the sale.

Backcountry

Spy Ace Happy Lens Goggles

Price: $78.00 (down from $130.00)
Notable features: Anti-fog, superior UV protection, Happy Lens technology which reduces eye fatigue.

Backcountry

Vans Sk8-Hi MTE Boot

Price: $67.46 (down from $90)
Notable features: Made with water-resistant leather to keep sleet, snow, water out. Warm lining materials and heat retention layer under your foot.

Backcountry

Sweet Protection Switcher Helmet

Price: $95.05 (down from $220)
Notable features: 22 adjustable vents for airflow, shock absorption through impact shields, magnetic chin buckle.

Backcountry

Patagonia Los Gatos 1/4-Zip Jacket

Price: $49.50 (down from $99)
Notable features: Bluesign approved (sustainable, resource-saving production of clothing), super cozy, timeless design.

Backcountry

Burton Covert Insulated Jacket

Price: $99.98 (down from $199.95)
Notable features: Waterproof and warm, removable powder skirt, thoughtfully insulated to keep you warm where and when it counts.

Backcountry

Smartwool PhD Sock

Price: $17.52 (down from $26.95)
Notable features: Medium thickness to give you movement, made from a merino wool blend to keep your feet dry/happy, an "elite fit system prevents bunching and irritation."

Shop the entire sale over at Backcountry

Want to know more about our favorite products and services, and get great deals on cool stuff? Sign up for the weekly Thrillist DealMail.