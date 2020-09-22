Gear up for the Slopes With Backcountry's Winter Clearance Sale
Save up to 60% off on skis, snowboards, boots & bindings, helmets. goggles, and much more.
The time has come to toss away the tank tops and bust out the beanies. Winter isn't exactly embracing us with its frigid, icy arms just yet -- but you can rest assured it will be soon. And when it does, there is really only one way to truly make the most out of low temps and mounds of snow: We must send it.
Said sending can be made possible when you check out Backcountry's Winter Clearance Sale, where you can save big on snowboards & skis, boots & bindings, goggles & helmets, and mountain-appropriate apparel.
To save you some time clicking around, here are the absolute deepest deals within the sale. Most discounts here are 40%-65% off and cover all of the categories above.
With bikes, kayaks, and even skateboards selling out over this past summer, we can safely predict more people will be hitting the slopes this winter. Grab the gear now and you'll avoid the price gouging later. And hey, some of this stuff will make for great gifts in a couple months.
Here are some of our favorite deals from the sale.
Spy Ace Happy Lens Goggles
Price: $78.00 (down from $130.00)
Notable features: Anti-fog, superior UV protection, Happy Lens technology which reduces eye fatigue.
Vans Sk8-Hi MTE Boot
Price: $67.46 (down from $90)
Notable features: Made with water-resistant leather to keep sleet, snow, water out. Warm lining materials and heat retention layer under your foot.
Sweet Protection Switcher Helmet
Price: $95.05 (down from $220)
Notable features: 22 adjustable vents for airflow, shock absorption through impact shields, magnetic chin buckle.
Patagonia Los Gatos 1/4-Zip Jacket
Price: $49.50 (down from $99)
Notable features: Bluesign approved (sustainable, resource-saving production of clothing), super cozy, timeless design.
Burton Covert Insulated Jacket
Price: $99.98 (down from $199.95)
Notable features: Waterproof and warm, removable powder skirt, thoughtfully insulated to keep you warm where and when it counts.
Smartwool PhD Sock
Price: $17.52 (down from $26.95)
Notable features: Medium thickness to give you movement, made from a merino wool blend to keep your feet dry/happy, an "elite fit system prevents bunching and irritation."
