Shopping Level-Up Your Outdoor Space With This Huge Grill & Games Sale It's the summer of the backyard/patio/rooftop glow-up, and this mega Wayfair sale has everything you need to get started.

Unsplash/Johanna Dahlberg

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Wayfair

This 26" Mr. Flame Son of Hibachi Vintage Portable Charcoal Grill for $34.99 (normally $89.99)

Wayfair

An American Flag Solid Manufactured Wood Cornhole Board with Carrying Case for $56.99 (normally $69.99)

Wayfair

The Weber Genesis II E-315 Gas Grill for $749 (normally $999.99)

Wayfair

A Jenga GIANT JS7 Hardwood Game for $118.50 (normally $169.99)

Wayfair

This 41" Pro Series 22 Wood Pellet Grill for $649.99 (normally $799.99)

Wayfair

A 2' x 4' Stained Boat Shoe Solid Wood Cornhole Board for $139.99 (normally $199.99)

Wayfair

This 10-piece steel Bocce & Bowling set for $46.99 (normally $109.99)

