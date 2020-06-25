Level-Up Your Outdoor Space With This Huge Grill & Games Sale
It's the summer of the backyard/patio/rooftop glow-up, and this mega Wayfair sale has everything you need to get started.
For those of us lucky enough to have the minimum amount of grass to qualify as a backyard, we know that nothing sparks more joy than a summertime cookout. All you need is a couple of key ingredients to make the magic happen: cornhole, corndogs, actual dogs, burgers, hot dogs, and a big-ass grill to cook all that good stuff right up. Luckily, Wayfair’s got enough grills and games on sale to ensure a summer you’ll never forget… unless you overindulge on the free-flowing frosé.
From cornhole boards and bocce sets to a behemoth 3-Piece 4-Burner Liquid Propane BBQ Island that could probably cook a horse in 10 minutes flat, this sale’s got all the goods at prices up to 70% off. Here are some noteworthy items up for grabs.
This 26" Mr. Flame Son of Hibachi Vintage Portable Charcoal Grill for $34.99 (normally $89.99)
An American Flag Solid Manufactured Wood Cornhole Board with Carrying Case for $56.99 (normally $69.99)
The Weber Genesis II E-315 Gas Grill for $749 (normally $999.99)
A Jenga GIANT JS7 Hardwood Game for $118.50 (normally $169.99)
This 41" Pro Series 22 Wood Pellet Grill for $649.99 (normally $799.99)
A 2' x 4' Stained Boat Shoe Solid Wood Cornhole Board for $139.99 (normally $199.99)
This 10-piece steel Bocce & Bowling set for $46.99 (normally $109.99)
Check out Wayfair’s full sale page to get a look at all the goods and turn your outdoor space into the envy of all your neighbors.