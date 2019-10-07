These Amazing Beats Wireless Headphones Are Cheaper Than They've Ever Been Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
The secret to a great workout is motivation, and the secret to getting motivated is a killer playlist to put you in the mood to move. And if you've been looking for the perfect set of wireless headphones to blast it through -- and survive your sweaty gym sessions and treadmill sprints like a pro -- now's a great time to invest in one of the best options out there. The top-of-the-line Beats PowerBeats Pro wireless workout headphones are on sale for their cheapest price ever right now.
The PowerBeats Pros, which we count among our favorite workout headphones, are up for grabs for today only for just $200, which is 20% less than their typical $250 retail price, and the cheapest we've ever see them go for. And while that may still seem a bit steep, you'll understand why once you put them on.
Not only can you expect to enjoy Beats signature top-notch audio, but they're also lightweight, completely wireless, and sweat-proof, which are all critical factors if you're looking for something that'll stand up to whatever jogging/deadlifting/general erratic flailing you incorporate into a typical workout. They're also equipped with internal optical sensors and motion accelerometers to automatically start and stop playing whenever you put them in or take them out, so there's no need to fumble around with your phone.
As for power, they pack nine hours of playtime on a single charge (and their charging case packs an addition 24 hours of juice). Plus, like other Beats products, they come with a "Fast Fuel" feature that'll give you 1.5 hours of playtime on a quick five minute charge.
Grab a pair of PowerBeats Pros (in one of four different colorways) for $200 on Amazon.