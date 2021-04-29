A Beginner's Guide to Grill Fuel, According to the Experts

The kind of fuel you choose to cook with is contingent on so many factors. What type of grill will you be using? How much time do you have? What kind of flavor do you want your food to absorb? Do you have access to good wood, charcoal, etc? Now this isn't an article about which kind of fuel reigns supreme. There will always be charcoal lovers, propane purists, and pellet-heads. Instead, this is about the benefits of cooking with each type of fuel in order to maximize your time outside grilling with your crew.

To help us out, we talked with outdoor cooking expert and author of

Food by Fire

, Derek Wolf (you might know him better from his IG handle

@overthefirecooking

), Jonathan Fox (of ATL's Fox Bros Bar-B-Q), and Mike Conlon, the current Director of Culinary Operations—and previous pitmaster—of

Hometown BBQ